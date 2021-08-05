Hush Puppies & DSW Announce Exclusive Wholesale Partnership

ROCKFORD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hush Puppies, a division of Wolverine Worldwide (NYSE:WWW), and Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), today announced an exclusive distribution partnership for Hush Puppies in North America. This industry-forward initiative will make DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse the exclusive in-store distributor of Hush Puppies by 2022, helping to expand Hush Puppies retail presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, targeting ideal consumers and generating mutual brand growth and awareness.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership and have our line of optimistic, colorful, and comfortable products exclusively available at DSW stores across the U.S. and Canada,” said Kate Pinkham, General Manager & Vice President of Hush Puppies. “DSW’s strong position as a footwear industry mainstay makes them the ideal retailer to reintroduce our iconic brand to the next generation of Hush Puppies consumers.”

“Hush Puppies is a wonderful brand for Millennials who desire both style and comfort in their busy, on-the-go lifestyles,” said DSW’s Chief Merchandising Officer Jim Weinberg. “We continue to deliver differentiated products to our customers, and this exciting new partnership between DSW and Wolverine Worldwide is a great opportunity to further build our robust assortment of brands that meet all our customers’ needs. DSW customers have enjoyed Hush Puppies for years, and we are delighted to become the sole physical destination for this iconic brand in North America.”

DSW is a leading footwear retailer in North America with more than 600 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and operates in Canada through both DSW and The Shoe Company. In addition to its strong brick-and-mortar presence, DSW continues to grow its robust omnichannel business, with more than 400 million ecommerce site visits a year and 30 million loyal VIP members. Through this exclusive distribution partnership, Hush Puppies and DSW will continue to build on the similarities of their consumer profiles and positionings.

Hush Puppies launched in 1958 with its iconic basset hound and a line of comfortable, colorful suede shoes made for the weekend. Quickly becoming the #1 brand in America and beyond, Hush Puppies have been worn around the world in over 550 stores across 45 countries, with strong consumer awareness.

Hush Puppies will continue to sell on its eCommerce site, www.HushPuppies.com, as well as internationally, but will exit all other North American wholesale operations effective January 1, 2022.

ABOUT HUSH PUPPIES:

In 1958, Hush Puppies introduced the world to a new kind of footwear – shoes with casual style and an easygoing attitude made to relax in. Hush Puppies is a global brand, a household name and a cultural icon that embodies the lighthearted spirit of its beloved basset hound. It is the go-to footwear, accessory and apparel brand that delivers the right mix of timeless style and dependable comfort. Hush Puppies is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW), one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. For more information, visit www.hushpuppies.com.

ABOUT DSW

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is a leading branded footwear and accessories retailer offering a wide selection of brand name and designer dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. DSW operates more than 500 locations in 44 states and operates a robust ecommerce website at www.dsw.com, a mobile site at m.dsw.com and via mobile app. Founded in 1991, DSW is a division of Columbus, Ohio-based Designer Brands Inc.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America’s largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company® and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.