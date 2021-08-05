Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds Two Iconic Hotels – Jekyll Island Club Resort and Hotel Ändra – to Growing List of Members

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced two new independent hotels have joined its ever-expanding collection of members: Jekyll Island Club Resort, an iconic oceanfront respite located on historic Jekyll Island, and Hotel Ändra, a luxury boutique property in downtown Seattle.

“It’s thrilling to see the continued growth of our collection, especially with such renowned properties as Jekyll Island Club Resort and Hotel Ändra,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “Our continued momentum is helping us support the independent hotel industry, ensuring these unique properties have the resources they need to compete. These two new additions to the Collection can access Curator’s advantageous portfolio-level agreements and other benefits and, ultimately, reduce operating costs and increase profit.”

Jekyll Island Club Resort’s rich history of luxury dates to 1888. What originally served as a retreat and playground for the rich and famous is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The 200-room resort boasts over 14,000 square feet of unique indoor meeting space, 5 restaurants and lounges, including the acclaimed Grand Dining Room, the extremely popular Wharf Restaurant and the ocean front and open-air Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, 2 outdoor pools, numerous outdoor verandas and dramatic event lawns, access to pristine beaches, and a quintessential 19th-century style croquet lawn. The Resort was recently acquired by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and will be managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

“Jekyll Island Club Resort is one of the most iconic hotels in the nation, and we’re thrilled to be adding it to the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Through Curator, Jekyll Island Club Resort can increase its profitability, thereby freeing itself to focus on maintaining and enhancing guest experience.”

Hotel Ändra is the second non-founding member hotel to join the Collection following Inn at the Market, which joined in May. Located in the heart of downtown Seattle, a vibrant area with food, music, art, and history, Hotel Ändra’s 123 guest rooms provide a sophisticated urban escape with first-class luxury amenities. “Ändra” means “change” in Swedish, and the hotel’s unique Scandinavian design elements are a tribute to Seattle’s Nordic heritage, providing one-of-a-kind guest accommodations in a unique way.

Hotel Ändra’s introduction to Curator Hotel & Resort Collection coincides with its upcoming reopening following the completion of stunning renovations, including full top-to-bottom replacement of all furnishings, HVAC systems, and a modernization of the guest elevators. The hotel’s large residential-style guestrooms have been transformed to include light oak casework and muted colors integrated into warm and layered design.

“Curator supports hotels in maintaining their individuality, while still providing beneficial economies of scale. I saw that firsthand when Inn at the Market joined the Collection,” said Craig Schafer, owner of Hotel Ändra and Inn at the Market. “Curator has helped me save time and money, negotiating beneficial agreements and services so I can focus on bringing my vision for the properties to life. And, with Hotel Ändra reopening with some incredible upgrades, it’s the perfect time to join.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 20 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 65 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.