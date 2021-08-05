Medica and Navvis Work Together to Support Providers on their Journey to Value-Based Care

MINNETONKA, Minn. & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medica, a non-profit health plan headquartered in Minnesota and serving communities across nine states, and Navvis, a leading population health company, today announced the companies are working together to support providers to succeed in value-based care. The two companies have an aligned vision of population health that supports primary care and specialty providers, all lines of business, and adapts to local market needs.

“Together we will change how healthcare is delivered across the communities we serve. With Navvis, we can help providers enhance care coordination, improve health outcomes, and deliver an exceptional experience for their patients,” said John Naylor, president and chief executive officer of Medica. “Navvis brings a unique and innovative approach to value-based care that is physician-led, highly scalable, and adapts to the specific needs of the community. Our relationship with Navvis underscores our commitment to create more healthcare value in the communities we serve.”

As part of a national strategic initiative in value-based care, Navvis brings integrated population health management capabilities to markets across the country. “We are honored to work with a market leader like Medica, an organization who shares our commitment to improve health outcomes through physician led, high quality care,” said Mike Farris, chairman and chief executive officer of Navvis. “As healthcare leaders look to transform their markets and achieve new levels of performance in service to their communities, we will work together to lower the cost of care, improve quality, ensure access, and provide a better experience for patients and physicians.”

About Medica

Medica is a non-profit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. The company serves communities in the heart of America by providing health care coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. It operates in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Medica's vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care. Medica's annual report, which includes the organization's community involvement activities, is available online.

About Navvis

Navvis is a population health market maker. We drive transformation. We work with health plans, health systems, and physician organizations to develop new business models that accelerate and fundamentally change the way healthcare is delivered. We create markets and unique partnerships that allow healthcare organizations to unlock value-based care opportunities in their markets. This model constructs and redesigns markets to solve the underlying systemic issues, and to maximize the performance in value-based risk arrangements.

Our capabilities create a solution that is physician-led and patient centric. We support all payers, payment models, and lines of business, connect the full continuum of care, and activate all providers, caregivers, and family members. Our innovative value-based care platform provides an end-to-end solution for our partners. The result is a healthcare ecosystem that never stops caring—one that is sustainable and eliminates complexity for consumers, empowers providers, and reduces the high cost of healthcare.

www.navvishealthcare.com