Heru, the Wearable Diagnostic and Vision Augmentation Leader, Launches Commercial Availability of re:Vive in Partnership with Vision Source

Heru provides real-time vision diagnosis or visual field mapping through commercially available mixed reality headsets, enabling physicians to spend less time focusing on exams and more time on what matters most: giving quality treatment to patients.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heru Inc., the innovator of the vision diagnostics and augmentation platform, announced in partnership with its worldwide launch partner, Vision Source, the commercial availability of re:Vive, its wearable diagnostics and visual field application.

Originally born out of the No. 1 ranked ophthalmology hospital, re:Vive by Heru is the wearable portable solution that does not require a designated dark room, allowing physicians to collect vital clinical data anytime during a patient’s visit—no additional testing space required. re:Vive will transform the waiting room, enable physicians to use an existing pre-test space, or perform diagnostic exams between practices or even remote locations.

Proving clinical equivalence, Heru’s patented re:Imagine™ threshold algorithm adapts and predicts an optimized full-threshold testing workflow without compromising clinical performance, ensuring continuity of care with clinical results comparable to the Humphrey perimeter, a universally used static perimetry system to measure and examine visual fields, especially for glaucoma management.

“Heru partnered with Vision Source, North America’s largest network of independent optometrists, to embrace the medical optometry community,” said Heru CEO and Founder, Mohamed Abou Shousha, M.D., PhD. “With access to their network of over 3,600 locally owned practices and 4,500 doctors, Heru is helping empower eye care physicians with breakthrough technology that will provide better access to care for their patients.”

“We are thrilled to be Heru’s worldwide launch partner,” said Dr. John McCall, Sr. Vice President, Vision Source. “With their innovative technology and our network of independent optometrists, we have the potential to transform eye care.”

Today’s inefficient and time-consuming devices limit a clinician’s ability to schedule patients for screening. re:Vive by Heru improves productivity with its patented AutoWorkflow™, which minimizes the time needed to detect disease and can improve staff’s efficiency. Unlike legacy technology that requires patients to fixate on a static location for uncomfortable lengths of time, Heru’s patented ActiveTrack™ real-time gaze tracking confirms the patient’s fixation is always appropriate, improving data quality while keeping the patient engaged and focused throughout the exam.

“Doctors and staff members can now spend less time on testing and more time on what matters most—providing care and solutions to patients,” said Dr. Amir Khoshnevis, Chief Medical Officer, Vision Source.

The company is quickly growing, recently expanding its executive team and announcing a $30 million Series A funding round, led by global investment firm D1 Capital Partners with participation from SoftBank’s SB Opportunity Fund and existing investors. The funding will be used to continue advancing the FDA-registered diagnostic platform.

Heru will showcase the new platform at Vision Source Exchange 2021 in Houston, Texas, this week. Stop by Booth 3425 to learn more.

About Heru

Heru Inc. (www.SeeHeru.com) has developed patented autonomous AI-powered vision diagnostics and augmentation software. This technology exceeds traditional standards of care in usability, cost, size, and portability. Heru is the only cross-platform solution with patents to autonomously diagnose vision defects and customize individual vision augmentation based on the user’s unique vision defects.

Heru originated as a spinout from Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. In December 2020, Heru announced FDA registration and a seed round led by Fred Drasner, Maurice R. Ferre, M.D., Fred H. Moll, M.D., and a consortium of investors with extensive experience developing, launching, and scaling cutting-edge medical technologies.