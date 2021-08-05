Protective to Power Birmingham Headquarters With 100% Renewable Energy, Collaborates With Alabama Power

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), is collaborating with Alabama Power to provide Protective’s Birmingham headquarters with 100% renewable energy. With Protective’s Birmingham-based workforce of 1,500 in a 620,000-square-foot building on Highway 280, Protective and Alabama Power are working together to support innovative solutions for a more sustainable future.

Through forward-thinking strategic initiatives like this, Protective hopes to lead the way for the industry and community in protecting the state’s resources. The estimated energy use at Protective’s headquarters per year is equivalent to 19 million kilowatt-hours of wind energy.

“At Protective, we are committed to investing for the future,” said Scott Adams, Executive Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, Strategy and Innovation of Protective. “We are fortunate to have an innovative company like Alabama Power in our backyard, enabling us to power our headquarters with 100% renewable energy. As two of Alabama’s largest employers, we have a responsibility to help build a sustainable future."

Alabama Power utilizes a Renewable Energy Credit (REC) program to connect customers like Protective with renewable energy. This program allows commercial customers to collaborate with Alabama Power to invest together in a clean energy future and make a positive impact by purchasing energy credits from a renewable resource, making the world greener and increasing demand for clean energy in new ways.

“Alabama Power is committed to providing the future of reliable and sustainable energy our customers want and trust us to deliver,” said Tony Smoke, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Economic Development of Alabama Power. “Through this partnership, we fulfill our mission to serve the needs of our customers first, by equipping Protective Life with affordable and cost-effective renewable energy.”

The RECs retired for Protective’s headquarters were sourced through Alabama Power from the Chisholm View Wind Farm in Oklahoma, which provides power to Alabama Power under a long-term contract. Alabama Power uses the energy and RECs it receives under this contract for programs like this one to serve subscribing customers with renewable energy. Alabama Power also has the ability to sell the remaining RECs, either bundled or separately, to third parties for the benefit of customers. Effective immediately, Protective’s agreement covers all of 2021 and is renewable for additional years.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com

About Protective Life

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) provides financial services through the production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S. The company traces its roots to the corporation’s flagship company, Protective Life Insurance Company – founded in 1907. Throughout its more than 110-year history, Protective’s growth and success can be largely attributed to its ongoing commitment to serving people and doing the right thing – for its employees, distributors, and most importantly, its customers. Protective’s home office is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and its 3,500+ employees work across the United States. As of December 31, 2020, Protective had assets of approximately $127 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.