Flashtalking Partners with TVSquared for Incremental Reach on Converged TV Campaigns

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging and unified insights, has partnered with TVSquared for cross-platform TV measurement to provide real-time, household-level insights to marketers globally, proving the unique reach that connected TV (CTV) delivers beyond linear advertising.

TVSquared’s always-on ADvantage platform, combined with its intelligent workflow automation, enables Flashtalking to offer insights for incremental reach to advertisers quickly, seamlessly and at scale.

“The increasingly fragmented media marketplace, driven by the accelerated movement of ad spend into CTV, presents a challenge for marketers to understand the true reach of their video marketing,” said John Nardone, CEO, Flashtalking. “By partnering with TVSquared, we are providing streamlined access to the key data needed to meet this challenge, delivering transparency into their video mixes and the value CTV provides alongside linear TV campaigns.”

According to a TVSquared survey from June 2021, 70% of respondents selected the ability to extend reach and engage with audiences beyond linear as the primary reason for advertising on streaming. Measuring incremental reach was also cited as the top priority for driving greater adoption of CTV advertising.

“Together with Flashtalking, we can reduce the friction that comes with understanding the total impact and reach of your TV media mix,” said Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared. “We are excited to see strong omnichannel digital advertising partners, like Flashtalking, leaning into converged TV and adopting metrics that help marketers reach their total audience across all forms of video advertising.”

TVSquared’s converged TV insights can be used to inform the video media mix – optimizing buys to de-duplicate audiences across platforms and channels, shifting impressions and spend to increase ROAS and activating new audience segments.

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. The company uses data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands. Flashtalking’s platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. Flashtalking supports clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing. The company recently announced that it will be acquired by Mediaocean – the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest independent global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV. Our infinitely scalable ADvantage platform measures the effectiveness of linear, addressable and OTT/CTV. We power always-on insights for thousands of advertisers across 75+ countries, including reach and frequency, unique reach, outcomes and audience. Integrated across premium publishers, DSPs and identity and audience partners, our platform processes billions of ad impressions, connecting viewership and ad occurrence data at scale. We deliver the richest picture of TV ad measurement and attribution, inclusive of 150M households globally and more than 65 CTV platforms. Trusted by the entire TV ecosystem as the single source of truth, TVSquared measures TV how people watch it – across platforms and screens. www.tvsquared.com