Excelera® and Aptitude Health Offer New Specialty Pharmacy Focused Educational Resources for Cancer Care

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excelera®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the company behind the Excelera Network, announced today a new specialty pharmacy-focused educational offering in partnership with Aptitude Health, which provides critical insights for life sciences companies and healthcare professionals to improve cancer care and outcomes. Together, the companies will publish key takeaways and potential implications for pharmacy professionals from Aptitude’s Evolving Paradigms in Care (EPICS) programs, which include congresses and global perspectives focused on major solid tumor and hematologic malignancies and the incorporation of new clinical data in disease management and treatment approaches. The new initiative underscores the importance of extending disease state-specific hematology and oncology insights in support of the integrated health system model and its multi-disciplinary approach to patient care.

“ This collaboration with Excelera to create EPICS program content specifically for specialty pharmacy providers is exciting because it allows the pharmacy audience to benefit from insights into the emerging trends in the landscape and potential changes in prescribing patterns that might result from paradigm-changing studies in oncology and supportive care," said Kerry Bradley, Vice President of Payor and Market Access, Aptitude Health.

Each EPICS report is based on the outcomes from closed-door roundtable discussions featuring clinical experts engaged in disease-specific discussions on translational and therapeutic advances and their application to clinical decision-making. Aptitude Health produces a high-level summary of the program discussion, as well as an Insights Report, which includes updates on drug development, patient management, strategic recommendations and the current and future disease landscape. The collaborations between Aptitude Health and Excelera will be triggered when information from the syndicated portions of these reports have potential importance for the pharmacy community.

“ Excelera established its partnership with Aptitude Health in 2020 to leverage and share the expertise of healthcare providers specializing in cancer care with the specialty pharmacies in the Excelera Network,” said Diane Wolfe, VP Network Strategy at Excelera. “ We are pleased to enhance that partnership with content developed from the perspective of specialty pharmacy experts in hematology and oncology who are aligned with academic medical centers, health systems and IDNs.”

Insights Reports from the EPICS meetings are available for purchase on aptitudehealth.com/reports/.

