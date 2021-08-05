Paige and Perspectum Partner to Power Late-Stage Clinical Trials with Digital Pathology

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perspectum and Paige today announced a strategic business partnership to leverage quantitative and artificial intelligence (AI) based tools to empower pathologists and enhance decision-making in clinical trials. Perspectum and Paige will join forces to improve the current pathology workflow for large studies through the integration of Paige’s digital pathology platform.

“We are excited to partner with Paige and to work together to find better ways to improve the delivery of services and the quality of histology biomarkers in late-phase trials,” said Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Perspectum. “Paige’s mission to develop the next generation of computational technology that can translate into effective, personalized care for patients is a shared mission, and Leo Grady has built a wonderful team to address the digital transformation of pathology.”

“Paige looks forward to contributing its expertise in computational pathology and collaborating with Perspectum to modernize pathology workflows in the clinical trial setting with the ultimate aim of improving the diagnosis and treatment of liver disease,” said Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paige. “Through this partnership, we will work with Perspectum to expand the use of our technology and products for life sciences.”

The engagement will enhance pathologist experience and efficiency in clinical trials by combining Perspectum’s digital pathology service and integrated repository platform for both non-invasive and histology datasets and Paige’s robust and reliable digital pathology software platform and proprietary software tools, including FullFocus, an FDA-cleared and CE-marked digital pathology viewing platform. Dr. Kenneth Fleming, Inaugural Head of Medical Sciences at the University of Oxford, commented, “Digital and computational approaches have the potential to transform pathology in clinical trials and improve access to pathology services worldwide. I am very excited to see the advances Paige and Perspectum are making in this field.”

About Perspectum

Perspectum, a global medical technology company with offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore, delivers leading digital technologies that help clinicians provide better care for patients with chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine using advanced imaging and genetics, our vision is to empower patients and clinicians through quantitative assessments of health enabling early detection, diagnosis and targeted treatment. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale.

For additional information, please visit: https://perspectum.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.Paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.