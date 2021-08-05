Viant Enhances AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Capabilities With CatapultX Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the successful integration of CatapultX’s On-Stream™ video monetization and patent-pending contextual AI platform into the Adelphic® advertising software. The integration scales Adelphic’s cutting-edge contextual advertising inventory, offering brands and agencies contextually-relevant advertising opportunities that can be overlaid within a program without disrupting the content.

According to Magna Global, 84% of video viewers will leave interruptive pre-roll ads once they start, 65% will skip immediately and 25% block that ad format altogether.

“The advertising landscape continues to move away from cookies and we’re charting that path forward,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. “Viant’s integration with CatapultX represents the next frontier in native video, where contextual relevancy is detected in real-time and integrated seamlessly into the content.”

According to research by MetrixLab and Seedtag, consumer viewing behavior showed that On-Stream ads deliver 6.8x stronger view quality through greater noticeability and engagement, offering a more positive, relevant and personal connection between consumers and the brand.

“By merging content and advertising to keep viewers’ attention, CatapultX is reinventing the advertising model for marketers to reach audiences in a way they never could before,” said James Altschuler, Co-Founder and COO, CatapultX. “Bringing non-disruptive video advertising to the open-market is itself disruptive; this Viant partnership allows marketers to capitalize on consumer interest by associating their brands with the precise moments that define brands best.”

About CatapultX

Headquartered in North America, CatapultX is a global audience engagement technology company that is known for its On-Stream™ Video Monetization & Contextual AI Platform. CatapultX’s pioneering platform is ending interruptive advertising as we know it by making it possible to serve ads within digital media and gaming content across every channel. Using CatapultX, advertisers can now deliver their brand messages at the moment of highest relevance and impact. Publishers can now maximize revenue potential from every video, across any channel. CatapultX is backed by Quake Capital, Plug and Play Ventures and HYPE Capital. http://www.catapultx.com

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.