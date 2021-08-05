InsurTech Openly Selects Majesco Billing for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer® as a Core Component to their Cutting-Edge Technology

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that Openly, a technology-enabled premium home insurance provider focused on independent agents, selected Majesco Billing for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer® as a core component to their cutting-edge technology to provide increased flexibility, greater service and modern insurance experience to its customers.

Founded in 2017, Openly takes a forward-thinking approach by bringing together cutting-edge technology, use of new data sources, and insurance expertise to provide a more comprehensive personal home insurance coverage, greater customer service, and a modern experience. They bring a sense of transparency to the insurance marketplace that is illustrated across its comprehensive all risk products, distribution through knowledgeable independent agents, and the free flow of information with online policy contracts.

Operating exclusively through independent agents, Openly currently only offers an annual billing option. With their continued state expansion and customer growth, they needed a platform that would provide customers options and flexibility through direct and installment-based billing options.

“ As we continue to expand our business, we remain committed to providing customers with next-gen capabilities that align with our standards of simple and transparent solutions, “says Matt Wielbut, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Openly. “Majesco Billing for P&C on Majesco CloudInsurer® supports our aggressive growth strategy and delivers a state-of-the-art SaaS platform that is easy to use, flexible and keeps us on the leading edge which our customers demand.”

Billing is no longer a back-office function. Market leaders understand billing is crucial to customer engagement and digital strategies – recognizing the growing demand for new payment methods, billing plans, access to real-time billing information, electronic billing options, let alone on-the-spot adjustments due to unprecedented market shifts. Majesco Billing for P&C is a proven, scalable platform complete with rich, broad capabilities and out-of-the-box functionality, it empowers companies to rapidly respond to market scenarios and customers’ demands, all through simple rule business configuration that keeps insurers at the leading edge of change.

“ We’re excited to partner with Openly and welcome them to our growing start-up, greenfield and MGA customer base as they continue to put the customer first and invest in leading technology that delivers flexibility and an experience customers expect today”, says Prateek Kumar, Executive Vice President, Americas at Majesco. “ As a recognized market leading platform, Majesco Billing for P&C is a proven, scalable solution that helps companies address the growing demand for new payment methods, billing plans, access to real-time billing information, electronic billing options, and on-the-spot adjustments due to unprecedented market shifts, making all the difference in customer loyalty. We look forward to building on our relationship and working on future projects with the Openly team.”

About Majesco

Majesco is the leading software partner to both the P&C and L&A insurance markets to modernize, optimize and innovate their businesses at speed and scale. Over 330 insurers, from greenfields, start-ups and MGAs to the largest insurers, reinsurers and brokers use Majesco’s next generation SaaS platform solutions of core, data, and analytics, digital, distribution, absence management and a rich ecosystem marketplace of established and InsurTech partners to build the future of insurance.

Our technology, expertise and leadership help insurers innovate and connect to build the future of their business. With over 825 successful implementations and over 65% of our customers on Cloud with Majesco platform solutions, together we have an amazing track record of innovation and real-world results. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.