Red River Bank Selects Teslar Software’s Full Suite of Portfolio Management Tools

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations for community financial institutions, announced today that Red River Bank has selected their end-to-end loan origination platform, allowing the bank to streamline and automate the lending process for all types of loans.

Alexandria, La.-based Red River Bank is currently growing and expanding into additional markets throughout Louisiana. The bank wanted a technology solution that would enhance the lending process, delivering greater productivity and consistency. After thoroughly vetting several providers, the bank selected Teslar Software because of the fintech’s hands-on approach to customer service and their system’s sophisticated customization. The bank is starting with Teslar’s exceptions and construction loan management technology and plans to later implement the comprehensive suite so that all loan processes will run through Teslar.

“Teslar Software’s dedication to supporting their clients in not only successfully implementing the technology but optimizing the platform in the months and years to come was one of the key drivers of our decision,” said Tammi Salazar, chief operating officer of Red River Bank. “Plus, the comprehensive and transparent nature of the platform is really attractive. Teslar’s full suite of modules flows well and integrates seamlessly, helping improve accuracy, quality and turnaround time on complex transactions.”

With Teslar, bank employees will have greater visibility into their customer relationships, enabling them to better serve their customers. Plus, the technology provides notifications based on loan type, which will help strengthen the bank’s compliance and risk posture.

“Red River Bank is an innovative institution that recognizes its technology strategy directly impacts its competitive stance,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “By partnering with us, Red River Bank is creating new efficiencies that improve the experience for lenders and borrowers alike. We look forward to supporting the bank as they continue their strong organic growth.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.