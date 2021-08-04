AEO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Sept. 2nd

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its second quarter 2021 results by press release at 8:00am on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s second quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 9:00am, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:

Domestic: (877) 407-0789

International: (201) 689-8562

A replay will be available following the call at:

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Conference ID number 13720663

The call will be archived and made available online in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 28 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.