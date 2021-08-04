Granite Awarded $64 Million Road Separation Contract in Southern California

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $64 million contract for the Jurupa Road Grade Separation project by the Riverside County Transportation Department in Jurupa Valley, California. The contract award was included in Granite’s second quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

The scope of work includes separating Jurupa Road and the Union Pacific Railroad by constructing a grade separation and relocating existing rail spurs. As the daily vehicle traffic and train count continues to grow, the grade separation will improve community safety by mitigating traffic congestion, decreasing emergency vehicle response time, and reducing air pollution.

“We are happy to continue our long-established relationships with both the Riverside County Transportation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad,” said Granite Regional Vice President, Brad Williams. “We look forward to enhancing safety and improving the roadway conditions for community members and the driving public.”

Construction is expected to begin in August 2021 and anticipated for completion in August 2023.

