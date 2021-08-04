Green Mountain Energy Applies to Enter Arizona’s Electricity Market, Offers 100 Percent Renewable Energy

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Residents in the sunniest state in the nation could soon have the power to choose 100 percent renewable, clean energy for their homes and businesses as Green Mountain Energy (GME) submitted its application on August 4, 2021 to the Arizona Corporation Commission to provide regulated competitive retail electric services in accordance with the Energy Competition Act (ECA).

When approved, Green Mountain will be the first and only Arizona electricity provider to exclusively offer clean renewable energy to its customers, meeting the Arizona Corporation Commission’s recent 100 percent clean energy requirement nearly 50 years ahead of the 2070 deadline.

“Arizona consumers want to live sustainably across all parts of their lives, including the energy they use at home. They deserve the freedom to choose clean energy, now,” said Mark Parsons, vice president and general manager of Green Mountain. “We applaud the Corporation Commission for recognizing the importance of renewable energy in working toward a cleaner planet, and Green Mountain can help accelerate their timeline. As more consumers choose to switch to clean energy, they will help increase the supply of renewable energy by growing demand and reducing their carbon footprint.”

Under Arizona’s longstanding Energy Competition Act (ECA), energy providers have the right to petition the Commission for issuance of a certificate to provide regulated competitive retail electric services in Arizona, this was confirmed in 2020 by an Arizona Supreme court decision and paves the way for this application. Green Mountain, winner of ‘best solar provider’ in 2020 by the Houston Chronicle, is the first company to do so under the ECA.

The Arizona Corporation Commission directly regulates the market, including allowable rates and customer protection. When approved, the Commission’s oversight will apply to Green Mountain’s participation in the market as well. The Commission’s authority includes:

Establishing reasonable customer rate bounds, including the maximum that can be charged

Protecting the consumer

Regulating transmission and distribution access

Other critical oversight that ensures reliable service at just and reasonable rates

It’s clear that Arizona consumers want to—and should be able to—choose their electricity provider—just like they choose their cellular phone, internet, and other service providers. Recent polling conducted by Green Mountain highlights that, of surveyed Arizonans:

80 percent want the freedom of choice in energy and direct access to state-approved electric service providers

84 percent want the option to purchase green power and energy

90 percent want a “customer protections bill of rights” to protect customers from unfair, misleading, and deceptive practices, including protection from unauthorized billings.

Green Mountain will provide Arizonans a choice in their electricity provider, the ability to purchase green power, and robust consumer-protection standards. This is a win for the environment, Arizona consumers and their pocketbooks.

“As an Arizona provider, Green Mountain will help advance the Commission’s long-standing policy objective of increasing the use of renewable energy. Green Mountain service plans can help eliminate long-standing barriers to renewable energy adoption, and in this application Green Mountain proposes to make those options available to residential and commercial customers alike,” said Parsons.

About Green Mountain Energy Company

Green Mountain Energy Company is the nation’s longest serving renewable energy retailer and believes in using wind, sun and water for good. The company was founded in 1997 with a simple mission: to change the way power is made. Green Mountain offers consumers and businesses the choice of cleaner electricity products from renewable sources, as well as a variety of carbon offset products and sustainable solutions for businesses. Green Mountain customers have collectively helped avoid 90 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions. To learn more about Green Mountain, visit greenmountainenergy.com.