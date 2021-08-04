Suntria Empowers Nevada Homeowners to Become Energy Independent

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Climate change is one of the largest challenges facing the world today and driving fossil fuel prices up. Finding immediate solutions is a global must. Suntria is proud to be part of the solution through providing residential solar and battery systems. Suntria’s mission is to empower homeowners to gain energy independence through its innovative energy systems.

Protecting your home – your largest investment is a must. With record setting temperatures this summer, the strain on the power grid is greater than ever. Even the Nevada Energy commission asked residents to conserve energy and lower their consumption. You can prevent this from happening to you by becoming energy independent with solar energy. Suntria is focused on giving homeowners peace of mind through empowering families to take control of their energy future.

Las Vegas has an average of 310 days of sunshine annually. This makes it the ideal place to maximize energy production through solar while protecting your home, or second home. Suntria offers a turnkey experience to the homeowner from the on-set of the process. From its complimentary in-home estimate to the final step of the installation of your solar system, your project manager otherwise known as your “Suntria Prodigy” is there for the homeowner every step of the process. Suntria’s Made-In-The-USA solar panels are installed by its own team of fully licensed electrical technicians – no third-party installers.

All products offered by Suntria are the latest in technology, from its cutting edge-batteries that provide power even during an outage, to microinverters that convert the power of the sun into energy, to its proprietary software. Finally, all your energy usage and system status can be fully monitored from the palm of your hand, anywhere, with Suntria’s solar monitoring mobile app. Suntria constantly strives to innovate and provide its homeowners the latest technology in their energy independence transition.

With Suntria, you can have peace of mind knowing your energy independence is protected with a 25-year manufacturer warranty that covers parts. Also offered is Suntria’s 30-year insurance plan that is the industry leader. This means Suntria builds a 30-year relationship with its homeowners. This is why so many people trust Suntria as they know their investment is protected. Suntria has also earned the highest credentials that the industry has to offer, including NABCEP and SEIA certifications.

“Homeowners should not have to worry that the energy they want, and need will not be there. Going solar is the practical and safest way to assure you and your family’s safety,” states Deborah Casper, Chief Financial Officer of Suntria. In addition to this assurance, it is cost effective and the customer has the benefit of watching the value of your home go up and your utility bill go down and the tax credits offered will save you even more money.”

To get started on your own energy independence program, reach out to Suntria today at 1-877-SUN-NOW-1 or schedule your appointment at suntria.com

About Suntria

Founded over 17 years ago, Suntria is a high-tech company revolutionizing the home energy market. Suntria believes in empowering people through innovative energy systems with trust, quality, transparency, and complete homeowner satisfaction. Proudly having installed and maintained over 17,000 solar systems, Suntria is building an experience that is paving the way for environmentally and financially conscious homeowners to rethink about the benefits of solar power.

For additional information go to suntria.com or call 1-877-SUN-NOW-1 to schedule your free estimate.