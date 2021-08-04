CAIS Partners with Buckingham Strategic Wealth to Deepen Learning and Development Opportunities for the Wealth Management Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the industry-leading alternative investment and financial education platform, today announced a partnership with Focus Financial Partners firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC (“Buckingham”), an independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm with approximately $21 billion in AUM and over 40 locations nationwide (as of June 30, 2021). The partnership will integrate Buckingham’s original content into the CAIS IQ learning platform to provide Buckingham's financial advisors with learning and development opportunities on topics ranging from the science of client motivation to strategies around building and protecting wealth.

“We believe CAIS IQ’s scientific approach to learning is the future of financial education by curating an advisor’s experience to promote retention based on that advisor’s unique prior knowledge and rates of learning and forgetting,” said Aaron Grey, Managing Director of Integrated Experience at Buckingham. “We’re excited to leverage our content on CAIS IQ’s technology platform to equip our financial advisors with a broader set of tools to help them serve their clients more effectively.”

CAIS IQ uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to scale proven cognitive science and empower financial advisors to learn faster and remember longer. For each individual advisor, the platform measures the rate of information absorption and knowledge decay, simultaneously calculating the precise moment to review in order to achieve maximum retention. According to CAIS’s research, users have seen up to 50% reduction in time spent learning through the platform compared to traditional methods of learning.1

CAIS IQ recently added rich media formats such as video, webinars and podcasts to accelerate advisor engagement, resulting in the number of active users increasing by 21% over the last month alone. The platform brings content from industry leaders to financial advisors via web and mobile applications designed to deliver durable and usable knowledge. CAIS IQ is modular and works best when consumed in short bursts to accommodate the busy schedules of financial advisors.

“We have found that advisors not only want to learn from industry peers and colleagues, but that they want to learn in different ways and formats than our industry has traditionally offered. By partnering with top firms such as Buckingham, and truly personalizing the learning experience, CAIS IQ breaks the paradigm for advisor education,” said Andrew Smith Lewis, Chief Innovation Officer at CAIS.

Nearly 20,000 advisors on the CAIS platform have access to CAIS IQ. Since the launch of CAIS IQ in November 2019, the active advisors have accumulated more than 5,800 hours and learned over 280,000 financial concepts [1] . Both the Investment Wealth Institute (IWI) and Certified Financial Planner Board (CFP) accept select CAIS IQ courses and webinars for continuing education (CE) credit. CAIS IQ is provided at no charge to registered clients of CAIS, which span RIAs and independent broker dealers across the country.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment and financial education platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client service.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives more accessible.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, empowers over 4,200+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2T+ in network assets. Since inception, CAIS has facilitated over $13B+ in transaction volume. CAIS is the first open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham") helps individuals, families, businesses, trusts, nonprofits, retirement plans and medical practice owners achieve their most important life and financial goals by creating customized, comprehensive, evidence-based financial plans. Buckingham's investment philosophy is rooted in an academic approach tailored to address each client's willingness and ability to accept market risk. As a registered investment adviser, Buckingham has a fiduciary obligation to its clients. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Buckingham or its representatives. Buckingham's investment approach centers on modern portfolio theory implemented through passively managed mutual funds and the firm's fixed income portfolio design and execution capabilities. Headquartered in St. Louis, Buckingham has 43 offices in 22 states. For more information, visit www.BuckinghamStrategicWealth.com.

