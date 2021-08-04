The Better Being Co. Announces Sponsorship of Forever Young Foundation’s Wellness Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Better Being Co. (“Better Being” or "the Company"), a whole-body wellness enterprise that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes trusted and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands, is proud to announce its role as the title sponsor of the Forever Young Foundation’s brand new wellness initiative.

NFL Hall of Famers, Steve Young and Jerry Rice, have teamed up to create Forever Young Wellness, an initiative to help ensure children and young adults have access to programs and resources to aid in achieving physical, social, and emotional wellness. This is to be accomplished through a network of vetted nonprofit and for-profit partners, carefully chosen for their ability to deliver proven products and services including partners who provide underserved youth and children with industry leading products, effective therapeutic remedies, and quality programs designed to achieve improved and lasting wellness.

As title sponsor, Better Being will supply funds and product donations annually to enable Forever Young Wellness to accomplish its stated mission. This will include donating supplements designed to inspire and empower people to feel their very best. Better Being will especially play a key role in helping to bring these wellness resources to minority communities that are often lacking these fundamental products and services.

“Forever Young Wellness is designed to bring together, amplify, and improve the accessibility of these critical resources for young people and their families,” said Steve Young, Founder of the Forever Young Foundation. “We are grateful to Better Being for the integral role they will play in helping us accomplish this objective.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the Forever Young Foundation, as well as Steve and Jerry, to bring this initiative to life,” said Monty Sharma, CEO of The Better Being Co. “As a company that prides itself on being on the frontier of wellness, we are invested in ensuring that people of all ages and backgrounds are able to obtain the resources necessary to promote and support their health and wellbeing.”

About the Forever Young Foundation

Founded in 1993 by NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, Forever Young Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on passing on hope and resources for the development, strength, and education of children. The Foundation serves children facing significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges by providing them with academic, athletic, and therapeutic opportunities currently unavailable to them. Forever Young Foundation primarily focuses our efforts in the United States and Africa.

About The Better Being Co.

The Better Being Co. is a whole-body wellness enterprise that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes trusted and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands. The Company is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products, including options crafted with a focus on natural and clean ingredients, to our loyal consumers and compelling value to our global network of retail partners. The Company’s core brands include Solaray, KAL, Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store, Life Flo and Zand Immunity.