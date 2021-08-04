Kansas City Chiefs Partner With I Got It

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kansas City Chiefs announced today a multi-year partnership with I Got It Inc. to be its provider CHIEFS BIDS, a marketplace and auction technology, both on the Kansas City Chiefs app and its official team website www.chiefs.com/chiefsbids.

Through its integrated auction platform, I Got It will offer exclusive experiences, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, and VIP hospitality to Chiefs fans everywhere. I Got It’s technology will provide fans the opportunity to purchase game-used items in real-time, thus creating stronger connections to the game and the Chiefs’ many stars on the field. Starting immediately fans are able to enter into a free Sweepstakes for a Tyreek Hill Super Bowl game-issued jersey.

“This new partnership with I Got It is very unique for the club as well as Chiefs Kingdom as this type of direct-to-fan auction market for game-used gear has not existed for us previously,” Chiefs Vice President of Partnerships and Premium Sales Kim Hobbs said. “I Got It’s compatibility and user experience within the Chiefs Mobile app is going to allow our fans to better engage with the team and provide easy access to authentic merchandise, helping them secure their own piece of the team’s memorable moments throughout the season.”

“I Got It is thrilled to partner with the Chiefs, one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, with some of the most electrifying stars in the game. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Chiefs to creatively engage with their awesome fanbase through their mobile app. We are confident that football fans everywhere will enjoy taking home a piece of the action this season as the Chiefs seek to reclaim the Super Bowl,” says Nicole Johnson, Co-Founder of I Got It.

About The Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL). Under the guidance of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the mission of the Kansas City Chiefs is to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans and Honor Tradition. For information about the Kansas City Chiefs, visit chiefs.com.

ABOUT I Got It

I Got It is a technology company devoted to providing best-in-class software solutions to support partners in their pursuit to increase fan engagement and drive revenue, through its unique marketplace and patented auction platform. On these marketplaces, partners can offer in-game memorabilia, unique experiences, and digital collectibles. I Got It has multi-year partnerships with franchises in the NFL and NBA and has direct deals with over 40+ elite athletes across sports. The company is on the leading-edge of digital collectible creation (NFT and non-NFT) and can provide end-to-end minting and turnkey issuance and secondary trading platforms for its partners. While I Got It can deliver its technology as a standalone app or as a white label solution, its primary offering is an integrated feature, bringing the action to existing users of the respective team or partner apps. I Got It is privately held by its executive team, founders, athlete partners and several third party investors. For more information, visit www.igotitapp.com, download one of I Got It’s existing partner apps, and follow I Got It on social media: @igotitauction for IG, FB and TW.