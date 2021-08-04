Five9 is now part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Contact Center as a Service

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Contact Center as a Service.

Gartner defines ‘Contact Center as a Service’ as “a SaaS-based application that enables customer service organizations to manage multichannel customer interactions holistically (using self- and assisted-service) from both customer experience and an employee experience perspective. CCaaS solutions are large systems of differentiation, enabling an adaptive, flexible delivery model with both native capabilities across the four pillars of great customer service, as well as productized integrations to partner solutions, through application marketplaces. Contact Center-as-a-Service providers enable platform standardization across the customer service organization.” The Gartner “Customer First program is designed to build trust and credibility by signaling that a technology provider solicits reviews from all customers and recognizes the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback.”

To join the program, Five9 committed to review sourcing best practices as defined by Gartner Peer Insights and added a review sourcing widget to its website that enables customers to easily submit and read reviews. This ensures that every Five9 customer has an equal opportunity to share candid feedback, regardless of whether it is positive or negative, as customers can submit the review at will and they are published without involvement from Five9. Leveraging industry recognized review sources such as Gartner Peer Insights helps to inform Five9 product roadmaps and internal operations such as services, support and more, as they provide real world feedback from customers on what’s working and where improvements may be needed.

“At Five9, everything we do begins and ends with our customers,” said Genefa Murphy, CMO, Five9. “More than 2,000 companies choose Five9 as their contact center solution, and joining the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program reflects our commitment to helping them succeed. We are proud to take this step toward building more trust between technology providers and their customers, and we welcome all feedback because it fuels our passion for helping businesses reimagine their customer experience.”

As of July 2021, more than 90% of Five9’s reviews on Gartner Peer Insights are 4 or 5 stars based on a total of 208 reviews for Virtual Contact Center (VCC) and Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, and 89% of customers would recommend the company.

For more information on the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program, click here.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

