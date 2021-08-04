General Assembly Pizza Announces Partnership with Leading Canadian Retail Broker: Propel Natural Brands

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Assembly Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “GA Pizza”) (TSXV: GA), a fast-casual, Toronto pizza restaurant turned omnichannel consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) brand, today announced a new partnership with Propel Natural Brands, a CPG, better-for-you and natural foods, food broker specializing in complete sales management of the Canadian market for natural and specialty product manufacturers. The announcement follows a record-setting Q2 for GA Pizza, with frozen pizza sales up 70% over Q1, and on the heels of securing a master production facility for their freezer-to-table premium pizza line.

Propel Natural Brands is a leading national brokerage specializing in Natural, Grocery, Mass Merchandise and Club channels. The full-range of capabilities will provide GA Pizza with the robust infrastructure necessary to compete in the Canadian retail market. Founders Patrick Higgins and Jon Cohn have a 20-year history of success building and expanding brands across Canada. They have worked with many of the most successful brands in Canada.

“It’s always fun when my worlds come together: my family has been enjoying General Assembly’s pizza subscription, and we love serving their freshly frozen pies to family and friends. To now be a part of bringing this tremendous product to the retail market is truly exciting,” says Patrick Higgins, President of Propel Natural Brands “My goal is to get GA Pizza into as many retailers as possible so that all Canadians get to enjoy a better frozen pizza experience”

Ali Khan Lalani, GA Pizza’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, says the partnership will deepen GA Pizza’s retail strategy and rapidly scale its retail footprint across Canada: “We’re continuously finding new ways to deliver unrivalled pizza experiences to consumers. We’re carving out a new premium frozen category and reinventing pizza night for pizza lovers everywhere. Our partnership with Propel Natural Brands will help us gain additional access to industry connections and relationships that are integral for GA Pizza’s growth and path forward.”

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Three years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line, and a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer platform: a pizza subscription (gapizzaclub.com) and a gifting service (give.gapizza.com). Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us in the freezer or visit gapizza.com.

GA Pizza media assets available for download.

