Options Announces Partnership with Packets2Disk To Provide Market Leading Network Analytics Solution

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced its partnership with Packets2Disk to offer best-in-class trade-latency monitoring and business analytics as a fully managed service.

Options’ Telemetry Analytics service has been specifically designed to meet the demands of the Capital Markets Industry, covering all asset classes from Equities through to Fixed Income, FX, and Commodities. This service provides network and business analytics with nanosecond granularity that propels technology and front office teams with impactful, actionable data.

Telemetry Analytics, powered by Packets2Disk, records traffic with high fidelity packet capture technology with the power to decode and store market data and trading messages for detailed monitoring and analytics. The data is stored for each client and can be output in multiple formats; common client use cases include trade-latency, order execution, microburst, and TCP flow analyses.

Core to this solution is a user-friendly GUI for reporting and analytics. This provides easy access to enrich, organise, and transform real-time and historical data, generating metrics in filtered and highly customisable reports and dashboards for audit and analysis.

Additionally, Telemetry Analytics ties into Options’ robust infrastructure and application monitoring suite, allowing for single-pane-of-glass that provides complete environment transparency. Options’ Monitoring services offer multiple optional notification streams for alerts, including SMS, emails, and calls as appropriate. The instantly accessible alerts and analytics provide our clients with actionable insights to condense issue resolution times, increase vendor accountability, and reduce overall risk exposure to technology issues or anomalous market activity.

As a fully managed service from Options and Packets2Disk, Telemetry Analytics runs inside Options’ extensive global environment on high-performance compute and all-flash Pure Storage. Options’ expert team maintains an open dialogue with clients to design and implement business-logic specific environment monitoring rules, in a manner that is bespoke, and compatible with existing applications. Deployments are integrated with highly accurate PTP timing service and are supported by Options’ 24/7 follow-the-sun global support coverage.

Micah Kroeze, Options Senior Vice President, Product Management said, "The expertise and cost required to use legacy trade analytics appliances have historically been prohibitive, preventing trading firms from maximising their value or even justifying their use. Telemetry Analytics breaks the mould, providing a game-changing, fully managed, and integrated analytics service to Options clients across the world. Packets2Disk has been a great partner in bringing this vision to life, and we are very excited to be able to provide the benefits of their industry-leading technology to our clients."

Jon Axon, Packets2Disk Managing Director, added, “We’re delighted to be partnering with Options to make our market-leading software available to clients worldwide. Together we can offer best in breed capture and analytics as a fully managed, easy to deploy solution globally. Clients benefit from speed and ease of deployment, managed configuration and changes, powerful but easy to use analytics, and the high levels of support Options clients have come to know and expect.”

Today’s news marks the latest in a string of announcements for Options, including a win at TradingTech Insights USA Awards in the Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data category, launch of Market-Leading PTP Compliance Reporting Tool, Tempus, and a decade of SOC compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

