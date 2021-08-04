Ecopia AI and Hexagon Partner to Create 3D Nationwide Landcover across the USA

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecopia AI (“Ecopia”) today announced a partnership with Hexagon’s Geosystems division to create a high-precision 3D vector map of the entire United States derived from 6” and 12” resolution stereo aerial imagery. The resulting map, 3D Nationwide Landcover, will offer a highly accurate digital representation of every building, road, bridge, railway, driveway, sidewalk, parking lot, swimming pool, sports field, waterbody, forest, grassland, bare land, and paved area - across the entire country, and all with the accuracy of a GIS professional. Ecopia’s 3D Nationwide Landcover will be made readily available as an off-the-shelf product, offering highly accurate foundational data for critical decision-making applications including flood modelling & stormwater analysis, insurance risk assessment, and transportation engineering.

Hexagon‘s HxGN Content Program offers the largest commercially available source of high-resolution aerial imagery across the US. This imagery will serve as the input data to Ecopia’s artificial intelligence systems, which will rapidly process the imagery and output a highly accurate digital map of the entire country. Further, as the HxGN Content Program imagery is refreshed on a regular schedule, Ecopia will maintain the 3D Nationwide Landcover product - offering timely change detection and updates at a national scale.

“Ecopia’s 3D Nationwide Landcover offers a next-generation digital infrastructure for decision-making applications across the United States,” said Jon Lipinski, Co-Founder & President of Ecopia. “The combination of Hexagon’s high-resolution aerial image content and Ecopia’s proprietary AI affords the unique capability to create a national dataset of unparalleled accuracy.”

“Hexagon is proud to partner with Ecopia to support this high-accuracy national dataset, which will be produced in an unprecedented timeline,” said John Welter, President, Geospatial Content Solutions at Hexagon. “This partnership highlights the strength of the HxGN Content Program in offering large-scale high-resolution aerial imagery of the highest possible positional accuracy and consistency, enabling high-value use cases across industries.”

Ecopia’s 3D Nationwide Landcover will be available for use starting later this year. To learn more, please visit https://www.ecopiatech.com/3d-nationwide-landcover.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people-related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 21,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About Ecopia

Ecopia leverages AI to convert high-resolution images of our earth into high-definition (HD) Vector Maps. These maps form a digital representation of reality and are embedded into critical decision-making applications, offering unique insight at scale. Ecopia’s HD Vector Maps are leveraged for hundreds of commercial and government applications across over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.ecopia.ai