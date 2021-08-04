CouponBirds 2021 “Back to school” Shopping Report

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Findings from CouponBirds new report suggest that this year, merchants and customers are more active in “Back to school” promotion than before. CouponBirds is taking several actions to help back-to-school shoppers purchase what they need at a preferential price.

Trends in “Back to school” Promotion

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents and their school-aged children had to stay at home and study online last year. In the upcoming school year, they plan to return to in-person classrooms. Now they are finding and purchasing school items, preparing for their back-to-school journey actively. Compared with the sales of last year, back-to-school spending is projected to rise 16%. The total amount would be 32.5 billion dollars, reaching a record high. As for the shopping categories, due to COVID-19 accelerated digital’s integration into schools, technology products, such as laptops, calculators, and tablets accounted for the largest share of sales, increasing by 37%.

Most people plan to shop in July and August. Up to now, there are many back-to-school shoppers who haven't completed their shopping, because they are still waiting for the best deals.

CouponBirds’ Actions in “Back to school” Promotion

More than 1,000 merchants at CouponBirds started their back-to-school sales early in June. According to CouponBirds data, there are about 3,000 merchants who are carrying out “Back to school” promotions, with more than 70 thousand coupons and deals. The top 3 categories that customers bought in this promotion are electronics, clothing, and shoes. In order to help back-to-school shoppers get their well-pleasing products and save money, besides trying best to provide more high-quality coupons and deals, CouponBirds also creates a special column for back-to-school shopping to recommend hot products with big discounts at the “hot deals” page. “This promotion will continue for at least one month. CouponBirds will make every effort to help customers save money in their purchasing of school items,” said CouponBirds marketing manager, Yara Chen.

About CouponBirds

