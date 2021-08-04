Banner|Aetna to Enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Individual Insurance Exchange Marketplace in Arizona for January 1, 2022

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner|Aetna, a joint venture owned by Banner Health and Aetna/CVS, will offer health insurance plans to residents of Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties through Arizona’s individual marketplace (also known as the Exchange) effective January 1, 2022. Previously, the insurer marketed health benefit plans exclusively to employers in the state.

With this announcement, residents of these three counties can now enroll in coverage that brings together the clinical expertise of Banner Health, one of the largest non-profit health systems in the U.S., with the resources of Aetna, a CVS Health company. Individuals can purchase the coverage via healthcare.gov or through Banner|Aetna’s own website, even if they are receiving subsidies that lower premium costs.

These new Gold, Silver and Bronze health plans give members access to Banner|Aetna’s high-performance network of health care providers, no- or low-cost 24/7 access to virtual primary care, and 24-hour Nurse Now access. Additionally, the plans provide members with unique and convenient retail, pharmacy, and no- or low-cost health care services offered at MinuteClinic®, CVS® HealthHUB and CVS Pharmacy locations across Arizona.

“As an Arizona-based company, we are excited to offer affordable, high-quality coverage to individual members and their families,” said Tom Grote, CEO of Banner|Aetna. “We’re a unique kind of insurance company in that we team with high-performing local physicians and hospitals to discover new ways to help consumers navigate the health care system and access high-quality care.”

Grote added that consumers can expect Banner|Aetna premium prices for individuals and families to be competitive, regardless of whether they opt for the Gold, Silver or Bronze plan.

“Banner Health is proud to play a key role in helping to transform care at the local level through Banner|Aetna,” said Chuck Lehn, president of Banner Health Network. “As an organization already committed to providing the best possible care, we’re now using that same expertise to help bring innovative health benefits to so many Arizonans.”

Along with an enhanced direct enrollment experience via Banner|Aetna’s website, the plan also features:

No- or low-cost visits at any of the 36 MinuteClinic / HealthHUB locations in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties that offer convenient locations, flexible hours, and one-on-one concierge support for acute and chronic care needs.

that offer convenient locations, flexible hours, and one-on-one concierge support for acute and chronic care needs. No- or low-cost on-demand, text-based primary care through 98point6, providing members with 24/7/365 access to board-certified doctors for diagnosis and treatment anywhere, anytime.

providing members with 24/7/365 access to board-certified doctors for diagnosis and treatment anywhere, anytime. 20% off select CVS Health-branded health and wellness products at any one of the 10,000 pharmacy locations.

products at any one of the 10,000 pharmacy locations. 90-day refills and no-cost direct specialty drug prescription delivery through Banner Family Pharmacy.

and no-cost direct specialty drug prescription delivery through Banner Family Pharmacy. A simplified member experience that lets consumers pay their premium at any CVS Pharmacy and manage their account with a mobile app or online.

that lets consumers pay their premium at any CVS Pharmacy and manage their account with a mobile app or online. Nurse Now line 24/7/365 support, which allows members to consult with a registered nurse day or night.

“With the combined strength of Banner Health, Aetna and CVS Health, we are uniquely positioned to provide greater value for consumers, particularly the Arizonans who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Dan Finke, executive vice president, CVS Health, president, Aetna. “Our human-centered approach to health care helps connect people to the services and support they want – in their neighborhood, home and virtually anywhere they need us.”

In addition to Arizona, Aetna/CVS Health is entering the individual exchange market in Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.*

Open enrollment begins November 1.

*Filings in each state are complete. Final approval to entry is pending state and federal reviews/certifications.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health’s high quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna’s health-plan experience, care management and health-information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit https://www.banneraetna.com/.

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers, and an array of other services, including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies, and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.