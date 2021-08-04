RightEye Launches Eye Care’s First Automated Sensorimotor Exam for Binocular Vision Testing

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RightEye LLC, an advanced eye-tracking technology company, has launched the world’s first automated, quantitative sensorimotor exam system.

RightEye Sensorimotor is an easy-to-use, all-in-one examination system that optometrists and ophthalmologists can perform on every patient, allowing them to objectively identify and quickly address binocular vision issues and oculomotor dysfunction. The complete hardware-and-software solution is easily integrated into the practice’s existing patient flow, requiring little to no unbillable doctor time. And, because it is insurance reimbursable, it can add substantial incremental revenue to a practice.

Sensorimotor is an examination of the basic eye motor component of an optometric or ophthalmic exam and detects, assesses, monitors, and/or manages strabismus and oculomotor conditions. The importance of this test is emphasized by the American Medical Association which lists a quantitative sensorimotor exam as a required element of a comprehensive eye exam. Sensorimotor exams are also recommended by the American Ophthalmology Association, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus.

"RightEye Sensorimotor was designed to integrate seamlessly into an eye care provider’s pre-test and exam lanes,” said Keith Smithson, OD, Northern Virginia Doctors of Optometry. “By running RightEye Sensorimotor on every patient, eye care doctors are able to elevate their care and identify previously unaddressed binocular vision and oculomotor dysfunction."

Studies show that 30% of people have binocular vision issues or oculomotor dysfunction. All doctors understand the importance of running sensorimotor exams on their patients to identify these issues, but until now, traditional manual exams were time-consuming and did not provide the quantifiable data or precise reports that facilitate diagnosis and treatment.

The industry-leading eye-tracking technology incorporated in RightEye Sensorimotor allows doctors to efficiently offer an invaluable patient service that differentiates their practice from their competition. Screenings can be conducted in less than 30 seconds by a technician. If the patient fails the screening, and the doctor identifies medical necessity, the fully automated sensorimotor exam can be run in less than 5 minutes. Data-rich test results are produced in seconds allowing doctors to immediately develop and deliver their diagnosis to the patient.

“We worked hand-in-hand with insurance billing experts and the nation’s leading eye care doctors to develop this revolutionary technology,” said Adam Gross, CEO and Co-Founder of RightEye. “I am so excited to be able to bring this to the market so that doctors can provide enhanced care to their patients – quickly, accurately, and profitably."

About RightEye

RightEye is an eye movement behavior biomarker company using advanced eye-tracking technology to revolutionize vision care. RightEye technology assesses patients’ binocular vision, visual impairment, reading disorders, and performance issues by following an evidence-based, metrics-driven methodology. Using a cloud-based platform, RightEye provides data-rich reports that offer an objective, measurable way to view the quality of a person’s eye movement and monitor the success of various treatments. RightEye customers include recognized eye care providers, professional and amateur sports teams, hospital systems, rehabilitation facilities, and the U.S. military.

For more information, visit www.RightEye.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.