Norlift of Oregon Becomes Premiere Stocking Distributor for Hannibal Industries as eCommerce and Warehouse Demand Grows

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hannibal Industries, one of the largest steel pallet rack manufacturers in the U.S., today announced that Norlift of Oregon, a material handling supplier serving the Oregon and Southwest Washington region, has become its most recent Premiere Stocking Distributor. As a direct result of the increased demand on supply chain to fuel retail sales in the U.S., Norlift has experienced growth that has resulted in the need to carry additional supply of warehouse rack that is always available for its customers.

Norlift’s Dean Walker, Sales Manager states, “For more than 35 years, we’ve built a loyal customer base on lasting relationships and dedicated customer service. Partnering with Hannibal and investing in the company’s products ensures our customers will receive quality products and top-notch quality service in which we pride ourselves.”

As Hannibal’s Premiere Stocking Distributor, Norlift currently carries more than 400,000 pounds of Hannibal steel available on-site that includes: pallet rack, cantilever rack and accessories.

Located in Portland, the family-owned business started as a single-line forklift dealership in 1985. Since then, Norlift has expanded and become a material handling solutions supplier, offering warehouse solutions that includes rack layout and installation projects to warehouse supplies.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.