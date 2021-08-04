Tilting Point Expands Into Hidden Object Genre With Its Acquisition of Publishing Rights for WhaleApp’s Mobile Hit, Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tilting Point, a leading free-to-play game publisher, has joined forces with WhaleApp to scale Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery. Tilting Point will become its exclusive publisher worldwide while WhaleApp will continue development and live ops for the game. This partnership enables WhaleApp, who specialize in story-driven casual games, to focus on managing game operations, while Tilting Point takes the lead on growing Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery through its Progressive Publishing Platform, including UA funding and management, app store optimization (ASO), ad monetization, platform deployment and more. Tilting Point will have the option to fully acquire the game and take over all game operations after the first anniversary of partnership with WhaleApp.

Since its launch in 2019, Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery has remained one of the top five grossing hidden object games on the mobile market. Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery challenges players to test their seek-and-find skills while uncovering secrets, solving puzzles and decorating an old mysterious hotel. The story of the game unfolds like a classic detective story, placing the players in the heart of a mystery, where they will use their observation skills to find clues concealed within a picture. With its challenging gameplay, cinematic storyline and delightful characters, Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery has surpassed $40 million in gross revenue and 25 million downloads since launch.

“WhaleApp has created an incredibly successful brain-stimulating title, and with this partnership, Tilting Point will power up Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery by scaling its presence on mobile charts through leveraging our live publishing offerings,” said Tilting Point Co-CEO and president Samir Agili.

Tilting Point accelerates success for mobile game developers with its progressive publishing model, scaling their games through UA funding and management, app store optimization (ASO), ad monetization, platform deployment and more, in addition to teaming up with existing partners to deepen relationships through co-development and M&A. Tilting Point recently raised $235 million in capital funding, which they will use to sign more developers in live publishing, co-develop more titles, acquire more studios and partner with developers on top IP launches.

“We are very happy stepping into this partnership with Tilting Point in our Hidden Hotel genre, and trust that they will prove our expectations and continue scaling Hidden Hotel to even greater heights, while our publishing teams will be concentrating on new titles we are soft launching now,” said WhaleApp founder Ilya Turpiashvili.

Tilting Point has experienced a year of tremendous growth and success, most recently being recognized as one of the top mobile game makers in the world by PocketGamer.biz in 2020. Last year, the company also acquired free-to-play mobile games and assets from gambling technology software leader Playtech plc., including the San Diego-based FTX Games, known for publishing Narcos: Cartel Wars, The Walking Dead: Slots and Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game. Additional acquisitions for Tilting Point in 2020 include hit titles such as Star Trek: Timelines and TerraGenesis.

For more information on Tilting Point, visit: https://tiltingpoint.com

About Tilting Point

Tilting Point is a leading free-to-play games publisher that changes developers’ lives through its Progressive Publishing Platform, powering up existing games with deep marketing and product expertise, cutting-edge technology and a user acquisition war chest. Growing partnerships lead to increased product support, co-development projects with major IP and sometimes M&A. Founded in 2012, Tilting Point has grown to a staff of over 200 people with offices in New York, Barcelona, Boston, Kyiv, Seoul, San Diego & St. Petersburg. Tilting Point’s most successful games include Star Trek Timelines, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.

About WhaleApp

A global company with over 500 professionals worldwide, WhaleApp is committed to taking the game industry to the next level. Keen on finding the best people and professionals, from casual to mid-core games, WhaleApp’s team is devoted to crafting compelling content that can cater to any player’s needs, and heart’s desire.