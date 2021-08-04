Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million Contract for SATCOM Antenna Feeds for a Major U.S. Satellite Communications Manufacturer

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, it was awarded a $1.5 million contract from a major U.S. satellite communications manufacturer for SATCOM antenna feeds for their 1.3 meter Fly-Away Terminal.

“This order demonstrates the success of supplying our advanced products to the satellite communications market. Comtech remains dedicated and focused on providing our customers the highest-performance, most cost-effective SATCOM solutions available to support both warfighters and the commercial marketplace,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The contract was awarded to Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, which specializes in ground station systems and life cycle management, as well as the supply of high reliability microelectronics (“EEE parts”) for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications.

Satellite tracking antennas are manufactured from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, for customers worldwide, for all frequency bands. This encompasses all aspects of use including requirements definition and analysis, design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing, civil works and construction, software, station installation and verification, operations and maintenance and decommissioning at end of life. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

