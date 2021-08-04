Keystone Property Group Signs Two More Life Sciences Companies At The Curtis

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Property Group announced today it has signed two leases with Aro Biotherapeutics Company and a classified, Penn-incubated biotech company at the landmark publishing house, The Curtis. The companies join existing biotech tenants IMVAX and Vivodyne, further validating The Curtis as a premier location for the scientific community to develop and pioneer life-saving therapies and attract world-class talent to achieve their missions.

Aro Biotherapeutics Company (“Aro”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of tissue-targeted genetic medicines, will take occupancy of short-term flex lab space at The Curtis on October 1, 2021 before its permanent space is ready by January 1, 2022. Aro announced an $88 million Series A financing early this year and is moving from a smaller location in University City to accommodate growth. Its custom space at The Curtis will provide a world-class facility to enable Aro’s growing team to engage in cutting-edge scientific research.

Keystone purchased the 12-floor, 912,245-square-foot building in 2014 and converted former printing press space to wet lab space for life sciences companies like Aro, Vivodyne, and IMVAX. In October, Keystone will deliver INQ Labs at The Curtis, the market’s only self-contained, furnished lab suites offering office and lab space combinations from 3,500 square feet to 6,000 square feet. For those interested in joining the life sciences ecosystem at The Curtis, there are currently two INQ lab suites available for lease.

“The decisions of these best-in-class companies further illustrate the strategic imperative of The Curtis,” says Keystone Founder and CEO Bill Glazer. “Existing mission-critical features at The Curtis and Keystone’s ability to deliver on time and at cost enable us to accommodate life sciences companies with immediate needs to create a state-of-the-art facility. As a result, our tenants can occupy their spaces faster and attract the mission-critical intellectual capital of Philadelphia’s research institutions.”

For leasing opportunities contact Jake Fruncillo at 610-382-5233 or jfruncillo@keystonepropertygroup.com.

About Keystone Property Group

Keystone is a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa., its portfolio of iconic projects attracting world-class companies includes 10 million square feet, with 2 million square feet under development, and spans thriving locations along the East Coast. For more information, please visit www.keystonepropertygroup.com.