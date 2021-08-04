Mavenir Selected by Triangle Communications for Full Open RAN Virtualized Network

RICHARDSON, Texas & HAVRE, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today to have been selected by Triangle Communications, a telecommunications service provider for the state of Montana, to deliver a fully virtualized Open RAN and Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network.

Triangle Communications is undergoing a full network transformation, removing untrusted network providers equipment and freeing the business from vendor lock-in. The project qualifies for funding by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as part of the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications act.

Mavenir has been awarded the entire network replacement and will be delivering a turn-key service, including System Integrator role for the Rip and Replace project and will include:

- Mavenir’s fully containerized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) as part of MAVcore, cloud-native, fully virtualized and fully containerized mobile core.

- Open virtualized RAN (Open vRAN) designed with cloud-native virtualization techniques, enabling the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage. Delivering O-RAN compliant elements as part of the MAVair Open RAN solutions.

- Mavenir Webscale Platform (MWP) enabling Triangle to run applications on any cloud – Private, Public or Hybrid clouds. MWP is part of the Mavenir MAVscale product portfolio.

This solution also demonstrates that Rural Broadband utilizing Fixed Wireless Access solutions can be delivered to a large number of customers with Open RAN wireless solution.

“We are very pleased with this contract award from Triangle and the confidence placed in virtualized networks, including the commercial readiness of Open RAN. This Rip and Replace has been a topic of discussion in the USA for quite some time and this announcement showcases the current state of the market and the trust that is returning to US headquartered telecommunication vendors as part of the global move to diversify the supply chain and future proof networks to avoid future Rip and Replace scenarios that are caused by using proprietary vendor locked solutions,” says Mavenir President and Chief Executive Officer Pardeep Kohli.

Commenting on the announcement, Triangle Communications, CEO, Craig Gates: “Triangle Communications is a firm believer in Open RAN, as the future of Radio Access Networks and open virtualized core. For us, the Rip and Replace mandate is an opportunity to replace network technology with future proof technology whilst removing vendor lock-in. Following a rigorous vendor evaluation, we are pleased to be partnering with Mavenir as we embark on this network transformation milestone for our residents across the State of Montana.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About Triangle Communications:

Triangle Communications (Triangle) provides telecommunications service to over 23,000 square miles in 16 counties. Our mission is to deliver technology solutions that break boundaries, create opportunities and build connections. Our vision is to inspire endless possibilities anytime, anywhere. www.itstriangle.com