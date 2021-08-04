Claire’s Stores Expands Partnership with Intalytics to Guide European Expansion

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claire’s Stores, Inc. has expanded its partnership with Intalytics to include analytics in support of driving new store growth in Europe. Intalytics will develop customized sales forecasting models that will serve as the foundation for identifying new store deployment opportunities across the continent.

“While Claire’s has a significant footprint of stores in Europe today, we believe there is runway for further growth and expansion,” said Michael Schwindle, Chief Financial Officer for Claire’s. “Intalytics has proven to be an invaluable partner to Claire’s in the U.S., and we are excited for them to begin work in support of our growth strategies abroad.”

“We have enjoyed working closely with the Claire’s team to develop custom analytics solutions in support of their domestic market strategies,” said Dave Huntoon, Managing Director at Intalytics. “We are excited to expand our partnership with them outside of North America and look forward to furthering our support of their business on a global scale.”

About Claire’s Stores

Claire's Stores, Inc. is one of the world's leading specialty retailers of fashionable jewelry and accessories for young women, teens, tweens and kids. The Company operates under two brand names: Claire's® and Icing®. Claire's Stores, Inc. operates stores in 17 countries throughout North America and Europe and operates in thousands of concessions locations in the same regions. The company also has more than 300 franchised Claire's® stores, primarily in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's Stores is available on the Company's corporate website at www.clairestores.com.

About Intalytics

Intalytics (https://intalytics.com/) provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate, and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.