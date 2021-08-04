Driving Minnesota: Drive Appeal to Deploy Scienaptic’s AI Platform to Enhance Credit Accessibility

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced that Drive Appeal has selected its AI-powered platform. The implementation will enable Drive Appeal to approve more loans and enhance the used car financing experience.

Since opening its doors in 2008, Drive Appeal (formerly AC Motors) has kept a firm commitment to its customers. It offers a wide selection of vehicles and makes the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible. It offers an online inventory, and outstanding financing options, making Drive Appeal the preferred dealer for Minneapolis, Eden Prairie, Anoka, Crystal, Shakopee, St. Cloud, Ramsey, New Hope, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park, St. Paul, Eagan, Woodbury and Bloomington buyers.

“Scienaptic's AI-powered platform is a fantastic fit for the AI roadmap we have in mind”, said John Prosser, President, Drive Appeal. “Using Scienaptic's AI, we will be able to make better lending decisions for every single customer. This will make vehicle financing easier, and more customers will be able to own their dream car.”

“We are pleased to partner with Drive Appeal in their endeavor to enable a more streamlined, efficient loan decisioning process,” said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. “Scienaptic’s powerful, adaptive AI will equip them to create more approvals faster, strengthen customer relationships and drive an unparalleled experience.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.