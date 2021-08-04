Salt River Project Teams with Accenture to Transform the Employee Experience with New Cloud and Digital Capabilities

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has helped Salt River Project (SRP), one of the nation’s largest public utilities, consolidate its human resources (HR) systems into an integrated cloud-first solution to enhance the employee experience.

Hosted in the cloud and powered by SAP® SuccessFactors® software, the new solution replaced disparate legacy HR systems and processes with digital capabilities for employee self-service, payroll, taxes, auditing, compliance, vacation, and time management. By automating and standardizing business processes, the solution enables employees to access up-to-date details on time worked, payroll, personal information and other HR data.

Accenture and SRP collaborated to plan, develop and deploy the solution, working closely with SAP, and teamed with SRP to provide training to its employees on how to use the new HR systems.

“Consolidating and migrating our HR systems to the cloud has enabled us to streamline employees’ interactions with our HR team while providing a foundation that can grow along with our workforce corporate goals,” said Gibs Saint Paul, program manager for SRP. “Accenture’s breadth of cloud-first and pre-built configuration, coupled with their change management capabilities and utilities industry expertise, made them the right choice for this program.”

Aaron Vakneen, a managing director at Accenture and client account lead for SRP, said, “The new cloud-first HR systems help enhance standardization and workflows and make vital data accessible in real time, freeing up employees to be more productive in their daily tasks. These benefits result not only from the great team on this project but from years of close collaboration with SAP on similar projects at SRP over the past 10 years.”

“Like all corporate functions, HR’s roles have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re excited to help SRP leverage SAP SuccessFactors solutions to enhance the employee experience, which is particularly important during these challenging times,” said Chuck Ciulla, customer engagement executive, SAP. “The project’s key elements — which included SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and solutions for onboarding and payroll, SAP Time and Attendance Management by Workforce Software, and SAP Fieldglass® solutions — bring SRP end-to-end employee experiences and help create a more flexible, engaged workforce.”

About Salt River Project

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than 1 million customers. SRP is also the metropolitan area’s largest supplier of water, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet annually to municipal, urban and agricultural water users.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture helps organizations across the utilities value chain embrace change to accelerate growth and the energy transition while providing safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. To learn more, visit Accenture’s Utilities industry portal.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.