Boxlight-EOS Demonstrates Expertise in Education Services with Google Cloud

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that it is now a Google for Education Service Partner with the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

As a Google Cloud partner, Boxlight through its Professional Development division – EOS Education – offers educators customized professional development and support specific to Google Workspace for Education and Google Cloud functions. By being upgraded as an Education Service Partner, EOS is recognized as a Google Cloud Partner with an Education Partner Expertise designation. This allows EOS to broaden their service market to provide professional development and training to organizations outside of the United States.

EOS had to meet specific requirements to attain this upgrade including but not limited to providing evidence of consistent customer support and success and demonstrating the technical knowledge and advanced skills necessary to address customer needs via Google Cloud technologies implementation.

“We are thrilled that our unique expertise in providing customized professional development for educators has been recognized by Google,” said Dr. Alex Leis, CEO of Boxlight-EOS Education. “We look forward to leveraging this partnership for the greater benefit of teachers and students as they continue to use digital tools.”

For more information on how Boxlight-EOS will support educators through Professional Development services, visit Boxlight.com.

