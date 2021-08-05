Thales Partners with DAS in Fully Supporting Hong Kong International Airport's Three-Runway System Expansion Project

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thales and Dah Chong Hong – Dragonair Airport GSE Service Ltd. (DAS) announced that they have been selected by the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government through global open tender exercise to deploy the new Instrument Landing System (ILS) and to support the Three-runway System (3RS) expansion project at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). This leading solution will largely help HKIA further improve the capacity and efficiency of aircraft landing while maintaining the highest standard of flight safety.

The six sets of new ILS to be installed at the HKIA under 3RS will make use of Thales state-of-the-art technologies. The new ultra-wide aperture localizer array with 32-element localizer antenna will provide highly accurate guidance signals to aircraft approaching and landing on the runway in all weather conditions, day and night, allowing the safest and the most efficient aircraft landing at the HKIA while requiring less equipment safeguarding area.

The new ILS will also support selected runways with Category III operations including Low Visibility Operations (LVO) under foggy/heavy rain conditions. The whole Thales solution has already been deployed at various major international airports, such as Istanbul New Airport and Ankara Esenboga Airport in Turkey as well as Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport in France.

In Hong Kong, Thales has been supporting HKIA with superior products and technologies over the past 20 years as it has grown and become one of the busiest regional and international aviation hub. With HKIA stepping up its capacity to cater for the increasing demand of air traffic growth, Thales, as one of the most trusted partners of CAD, will once again contribute to “one of the largest infrastructure projects in Hong Kong’s history”.

“We are proud to have been selected by the Civil Aviation Department under global open tender as the supplier of new ILS for the HKIA, which is one of the key systems with proven international reference and reliability performance to support operations on the runway. This new selection strengthens our position as a proven airspace solutions provider in Asia and makes HKIA a world reference in terms of navigation aids equipped airport. I am sure the knowledge and experience that Thales is bringing to the project will ensure smooth and reliable operations at the HKIA during aircraft landing.” Mr. Kais MNIF, Navigation and Non-radar Surveillance Global Business Director, Thales.

“We are also delighted to work together with Thales as the local partner for the ILS solution. This project will leverage the strength and expertise of both companies to jointly deliver a world-class critical air navigation service equipment to CAD at the Hong Kong International Airport.” Angel Cheung, General Manager, Dah Chong Hong – Dragonair Airport GSE Service Ltd.

DAS is responsible for the project liaison and coordination with various stakeholders, overall logistic support, and on-site installation of this advanced ILS project. Thales together with DAS, commit to ensuring on-time and satisfying delivery of the solution to the CAD. Both companies have cooperated on several aviation projects to cater for future aviation traffic growth in the region, which will definitely further accelerate the on-going development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organisations and governments – in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

About Thales in China

Thales provides innovative solutions for the infrastructure that forms the backbone of China’s growth. The Group has been present in China for more than 40 years and is the trusted partner for the Chinese aviation and urban rail transportation industries. In the meanwhile, from secure software to biometrics and encryption, Thales has successfully applied its advanced technology to mobile communication, banking, IoT and software monetization etc. Thales has 3 JVs and employs 2,100 people with offices located in 7 cities in China. Thales established R&D centers and Innovation Hubs in Beijing, Dalian and Hong Kong to provide innovative solutions for both China and international market.

About Dah Chong Hong – Dragonair Airport GSE Service Ltd.

Dah Chong Hong –Dragonair Airport GSE Service Ltd. (“DAS”), a subsidary of Dah Chong Hong Holdings established in 1996, is an aviation support service provider with operations in Hong Kong and mainland China. DAS provides a wide array of professional services for the global aviation industry including supply, development and implementation of airport special system as well as design, supply, maintenance, leasing and fleet management of aviation and airport ground support equipment.

About Dah Chong Hong Holdings

Dah Chong Hong Holdings, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited (stock code: 0267.HK), is an integrated trading and distribution company operating in Asia, supported by an extensive logistics network. DCH is a leading distributor and dealer of motor vehicles in Greater China as well as a provider of a full range of associated services. DCH’s consumer business comprises the manufacture, retail and distribution of food, healthcare, electrical appliances, beauty and lifestyle products. DCH employs over 16,500 staff with operations in 12 Asian markets.

