Femmes of Rock to Perform in The Event Center at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--They sing, they string … they do it all. Led by rock violinist and arranger Nina DiGregorio, Femmes of Rock, starring Bella Electric Strings, will hit The Event Center stage at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $10.

Featuring the music of Queen, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix, Metallica, The Who, and more, Femmes of Rock has rocked audiences worldwide with its blistering solos, unique arrangements—and not to mention the band’s beauty and charm. The girls have performed with some of the biggest names in the business, including Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Shakira, Ricky Martin and Stevie Wonder.

“We are extremely excited to get Femmes of Rock in The Event Center in November,” said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. “These ladies are going to bring an incredible show to Rivers, and we can’t wait for them to take the stage.”

The Femmes of Rock show is a high-energy rock production that includes virtuosic arrangements, original material, a live rock-backing band, video, lights, choreography, comedy, and more—the audience can expect to leave energized and in awe. The only one of its kind, there are no other similar string acts operating at this level of production. The girls keep a busy touring schedule and are one of the most sought-after “hard rock” violin acts in the world.

Tickets for the Femmes of Rock show can be purchased in the Gift Shop or at RiversCasino.com/Pittsburgh.

