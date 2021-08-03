Former Mayo Clinic Visionary Affiliates With Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lee Aase, a widely recognized trailblazer who has led the healthcare industry in embracing social and digital media platforms, is partnering with healthcare strategic communications consultancy Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, in an of counsel role, the firm announced today.

Jarrard Inc. ranks nationally as a Top 10 communications firm and works exclusively with healthcare providers in moments of significant change, challenge and opportunity. It has been expanding its expertise in healthcare digital marketing to help clients reach consumers and other stakeholders more efficiently and effectively.

Aase retired today from a successful 21-year tenure at Mayo Clinic, where he most recently served as communications director for social and digital innovation and as director of the Mayo Clinic Social Media Network – an industry-leading global network that has helped healthcare professionals and organizations leverage the power of social media.

“We are encouraged, and challenged, by the number of outstanding providers who are dedicating renewed focus and resources on digital channels to affect real change in healthcare,” said Jarrard Inc. President and CEO David Jarrard. “As a pioneer in the field for two decades, Lee’s extensive background in digital strategy is indispensable for our clients, whether their needs are related to patient acquisition efforts, issue navigation or seizing new opportunities to make the delivery of healthcare more accessible and equitable.”

In demand on the conference circuit, Aase has spoken to audiences and advised organizations on social and digital strategy and practice in 40 states and 12 countries on five continents. In 2014 he was appointed to a two-year term on the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Social Media. In 2018 he received VitalSmarts® certification as a trainer in the Getting Things Done (GTD) methodology for stress-free productivity.

“In my experience, it’s critical that any investment in tech or digital strategy support your business goals and values,” Aase said. “I am delighted to be joining such a well-established and forward-thinking firm as Jarrard Inc. and to be able to help clients solve the puzzle of leveraging technology in a way that works for them and their patients.”

Prior to joining Mayo Clinic in 2000, Aase spent 14 years in political and government communications at the local, state and federal level.

Jarrard Inc.’s growing Digital Team is led by nationally known digital transformation expert Reed Smith, who helps clients ask themselves, “How do people want to connect with us?” and then builds a plan using digital tools to make those connections. The team’s work lies at the intersection of change management, patient experience, and consumer behavior in healthcare.

Smith, in addition to founding the Social Health Institute, is a founding advisory board member for both the Mayo Clinic Social Media Network, and the health & wellness track at the SXSW® Interactive Festival.

“Lee is unparalleled in his knowledge,” Smith said. “Having worked with Lee extensively over the years, we both recognize that the past year and a half revealed in new ways the profound importance of mission-driven healthcare and reminded us that no matter how large or small the organization, healthcare is local and personal. We need to reach people where they are.”

About Jarrard Inc.

With offices in Nashville, Tenn. and Chicago, Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, Inc. is a U.S. Top 10 strategic communications consulting firm for the nation’s leading healthcare providers experiencing significant change, challenge or opportunity. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 600 clients in 45 states and served as a communications advisor on more than $60 billion in announced M&A and partnership transaction communications. The firm specializes in M&A, change management, issue navigation and strategic positioning. Jarrard Inc. is a division of The Chartis Group, one of the nation’s leading healthcare advisory and analytics firms.

