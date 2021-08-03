Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to S7 Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to S7 Airlines. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the first of three A321neos to be delivered in 2021 to S7 from ACG’s order book and the tenth aircraft that ACG currently has on lease with the airline. This aircraft is also the first A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) delivered to S7 Airlines.

“The ACG team is very proud to deliver the first A321neo ACF to S7 Airlines,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG. “ACG greatly values our long-standing and important relationship with S7 Airlines.”

“ACG is an important strategic partner for S7 Airlines,” said Vadim Klebanov, CEO of S7 Airlines. “We are delighted to continue our partnership with them.”

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 400 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2021, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.