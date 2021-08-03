McLane Company Joins National Hispanic Corporate Council

Neftalí "Nef" García is McLane Company's vice president, Government Affairs. He was elected to serve on the National Hispanic Corporate Council's 2021 Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

TEMPLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company, today announced its corporate membership with the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premier resource for corporate America to maximize the Hispanic market opportunity.

McLane joins a growing list of Fortune 1000 companies who turn to NHCC for insights into the latest corporate best practices to effectively compete in the ever-increasing Hispanic market. NHCC provides its corporate members with resources to effectively maximize the 60 million individual, $2 trillion-dollar U.S. Hispanic market opportunity as a membership-based organization.

“McLane Company is pleased to partner with the NHCC. This relationship underscores our efforts to foster a more inclusive environment. And it reflects the diverse world in which we live," said Neftalí (Nef) García, vice president of Government Affairs, McLane Company. "We view diversity as a competitive necessity and strive to help our teammates maximize their potential. This focus will enable us to serve better our customers and the communities where we operate."

“On behalf of the NHCC Board of Directors and its corporate members, I am delighted to welcome McLane Company to NHCC. As a corporate-member-focused organization, we look forward to working with our partners," said Brian Hall, NHCC Chair & Manager, Supplier Diversity & Brand Advocacy, Shell. "Together, we will enhance the Hispanic market opportunity by leveraging our national network of corporate leaders and member resources."

NHCC’s Center of Expertise provides a five-pillar approach through talent/human resources, marketing, supplier diversity, community relations, and executive leadership within the Hispanic and D&I space. An affiliation with NHCC provides a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to grow Hispanic talent, customers, suppliers, and community relations.

As part of McLane’s corporate membership, Nef García will represent the company on NHCC’s board of directors.

About McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly-owned Berkshire unit Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) and employs 22,000 teammates. For more information please visit www.mclaneco.com.

About NHCC:

Founded in 1985 as a learning organization for corporate America by corporate America, The National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC) is a collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize corporate performance.

We offer a unique lens to the U.S. Hispanic talent and consumer market with a population of 60 million and $2 trillion purchasing power. An affiliation with NHCC is designed to support your organization's talent, consumers, suppliers, community relations, and BRG strategies.

As the leading resource for maximizing the U.S Hispanic market opportunity, NHCC convenes leaders to Connect Learn. Share. Network. around best practices and resources to address corporate priorities.

To learn more about NHCC, visit us at www.nhcchq.org. Follow us on Twitter @NHCCorg.