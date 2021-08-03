KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Upstart Pass-Through Trust, Series 2021-ST7

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes issued by Upstart Pass-Through Trust, Series 2021-ST7 (“UPSPT 2021-ST7”), an $75.0 million consumer loan ABS transaction. The rating reflects initial credit enhancement of 37.50%. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread and a cash reserve.

This transaction represents the 26th ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through the online platform operated by Upstart Network, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) and the thirteenth series of securities issued from the Upstart Pass-Through Trust (“UPSPT”, “Master Trust”) program. Upstart was established in February 2012 and operates an online platform (www.upstart.com) and a white label technology licensing service (collectively, the “Upstart Platform” or the “Platform”) that allows financial institutions and other potential partners to leverage Upstart’s online application flow, machine learning credit model, verification process and other technology to originate loans according to their own underwriting standards.

The Upstart Platform currently offers fixed rate, monthly amortizing unsecured consumer loans with original balances ranging from $1,000 - $50,000, loan terms of either three, five, or seven years and fixed annual percentage rates (“APRs”). As of the Series Statistical Cutoff Date, the pool has a weighted average APR of 23.96%.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool, and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Upstart, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

