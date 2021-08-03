DeepTarget Announces Integration with Q2 Platform to Enable Financial Institutions to Efficiently and Uniquely Engage Consumers

MADISON, AL.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, today announced its integration with Q2 Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, via Q2’s Partner Accelerator Program. Through this integration, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), including its 3D StoryTeller™ and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, is now available for use within the Q2 digital banking platform. This integration is powered by Q2 Innovation Studio, a portfolio of technologies and programs financial institutions and fintechs can leverage to design, develop, and distribute innovative products.

Q2 Innovation Studio is built on Q2’s flexible and open digital banking platform and enables financial institutions (FIs) to innovate faster to meet their account holders’ needs and expectations. FIs will be able to seamlessly leverage DeepTarget’s DXP, allowing them to uniquely engage consumers throughout their digital banking journey with personalized messaging and smart, immersive financial stories. DeepTarget’s DXP, with 3D StoryTeller’s discoverable AI-powered financial stories and built-in predictive campaigns, enables FIs to uniquely match targeted offers, financial fitness information, onboarding information, and community messaging based on specific financial life stages, providing a unique, customized account-holder experience.

Andrews Federal Credit Union is one of the first to leverage the integration and add DeepTarget to their marketing and member engagement repertoire. “We are excited about the personalized capabilities DeepTarget brings to our overall digital experience, which enables us to better connect, understand and anticipate our members financial needs,” said Brian Holloway, Vice President of Marketing, at Andrews Federal Credit Union. “With DXP’s seamless integration into our Q2 banking solution, implementation was quick and straightforward. It’s refreshing to see our vendors partner to promote openness, collaboration, and choice for their clients. Due to this, we now have the tools and resources needed to deepen each member relationship with consistent, personalized communications within the digital member journey.”

“Q2 Innovation Studio enables us to easily and quickly provide personalized engagements within digital banking to FIs,” said Jill Homan, President of DeepTarget. “Q2 has provided the infrastructure, support and collaboration to enable FIs to painlessly add fintech products to their digital banking environment, which is so critical and beneficial in today’s competitive environment. Our experience working in the Partner Accelerator Program so far has clearly shown Q2’s commitment to openness. We are honored to be a part of the rapid expansion of FIs’ digital strategy.”

As a follow-up to Q2’s webinar on July 27th, Q2 Partner Accelerator: A New Paradigm for Fintech Partnership, DeepTarget will host a drop-in demonstration of DeepTarget DXP in Q2 Digital Banking on August 4 at 3:00 pm EDT, Engage Better, Cross-Sell More with AI-Based Personalized Marketing. Click here to register.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever, and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com.