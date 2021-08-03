Healthfirst is Making Available a Special Offer to Help Members Stay Connected to their Healthcare

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst, the largest not-for-profit health insureri in New York State, is committed to its mission to help its members access high-quality healthcare. As part of that effort, the company is keeping its members connected to healthcare services and providers by participating with Assurance Wireless in the federal Lifeline Programii which provides free Android™ smartphonesiii and no-cost cell phone service to those that are eligibleiv.

“ If there is one thing that became apparent during the pandemic, it was the importance of access to telehealth services. As we continue to pursue Health Equity, it is our hope that making the Lifeline Program available to eligible members via Assurance Wireless is an all-around win for our members, their physicians, and Healthfirst,” said Errol Pierre, SVP, State Programs at Healthfirst. “ Members will also be able to download the Healthfirst member app onto their smartphone to access in-network care, including telehealth, locate nearby essential services, and view digital member information and benefits.”

The Lifeline Program through Assurance Wireless includes:

4.5 GB Monthly Data

Unlimited texting and 1,000 Monthly Minutes

Special extras for Healthfirst members include:

Feature-loaded Android smartphone

Healthfirst updates and reminders by text

Calls to Healthfirst don’t count against monthly minutes

Use of the Healthfirst NY Mobile App doesn’t count against monthly minutes

Enrollment is available to individuals who qualify based on federal or state-specific eligibility criteria. You may qualify if you are on certain public assistance programs, like Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Members can determine eligibility and apply for a free Android smartphone and no-cost cell phone service by visiting healthfirst.org/assurance-wireless-lifeline.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is the largest not-for-profit health insurer in New York State, earning the trust of 1.7 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has worked with its partners to improve health outcomes through better access to care—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.



i Based on reported revenue for calendar year 2020.

ii Assurance Wireless is participating in a Lifeline Assistance program supported by the federal Universal Service Fund. Enrollment is available to individuals who qualify based on federal or state-specific eligibility criteria. Prohibited network use rules and other restrictions apply. © 2021 Assurance Wireless USA, L.P. All rights reserved. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Assurance Wireless provides support primarily in English and reserves the right to provide English documents. Spanish documents are provided for convenience only.

iii Android smartphone is provided by Assurance Wireless and is based on phone availability. Includes Lifeline cell phone service with voice minutes and data each month, plus unlimited texts.

iv Exclusive wireless offer for eligible Healthfirst members age 18 and over. Offer limited to eligible customers residing in selected geographic areas, is non-transferable, and only one wireless or wireline discounted Lifeline service is available per household. Assurance Wireless service is not available in all states/areas and may vary by state. Coverage not available everywhere. See the coverage map on the https://www.assurancewireless.com website for a detailed map and check if service is available in your area.