ELITE Amenity Management Launches ELITE LIFESTYLE Division

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELITE Amenity Management, a leading lifestyle services company recently featured on Fox 5 Good Day NY, announces the launch of its newest division, ELITE LIFESTYLE. Created to enhance luxury living within ELITE’s amenity-rich condominium and rental properties, ELITE LIFESTYLE offers premium programming to increase resident engagement with its ELITE Concierge, Resident Experiences, and Event Planning services.

“Our residents are craving enhanced concierge services and are seeking shared experiences within their amenity spaces. ELITE Lifestyle provides these programs,” says ELITE Co-Owner Andrew Meditz, who founded the company along with fellow Queens, NY-native Michael Zuchelli while both were college students in 2006. Over the past 15 years, ELITE has become a premier lifestyle management company with over 80 clients and 800 employees across the luxury amenities landscape.

ELITE Concierge boasts in-person and mobile concierge services for residents. The ELITE Concierge team coordinates a myriad of activities from move-ins and move-outs, cleaning, and repairs to booking exclusive spa retreats, dining reservations, and more.

The Resident Experiences platform within ELITE Lifestyle curates virtual and in-person events through its ELITE Live! programming. Members enjoy exercise classes, mixology lessons, and even cooking clinics with celebrity Chefs.

Other Resident Experiences services include distributing a monthly white label newsletter outlining bespoke events found at each ELITE site and exclusive member offers, along with articles on the ELITE Insider Blog.

With in-person events making a comeback, the Event Planning team at ELITE Lifestyle assists in reimagining buildings as thriving communities. Classes with industry experts, rooftop BBQ’s, movie nights, and pup parties are among the many events that ELITE offers.

“Our ELITE LIFESTYLE options create more value for residents while leading to greater resident retention for property owners and managers,” says Zuchelli.

To learn more about ELITE Lifestyle services or ELITE Amenity Management, visit www.eliteamenitymanagement.com or call (718) 746-3720.

