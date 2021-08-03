Halo with Cesar Millan Announces Partnership with D’Amelio Family

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo with Cesar Millan, developers of the world’s most advanced pet safety technology, announces a partnership with the D’Amelio family. Sisters Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, along with their parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, boast an impressive 300+ million collective followers on social media. The D’Amelio family’s dogs are frequently seen making their own appearances across the D’Amelio’s social channels. This family of dog lovers are using The Halo Collar with their four dogs Belle, Rebel, Cali and Codi, and have joined Halo as full partners, working with the company to both promote and develop Halo’s product lines.

The Halo Collar is a smart system that utilizes proprietary technology and dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. Halo’s co-founders and Internet of Things (IoT) pioneers, Ken and Michael Ehrman - who hold 44 patents in the IoT space - partnered with renowned dog behaviorist, Cesar Millan, to ensure that the solution brings customers the best approaches to dog psychology and training combined with leading-edge technologies.

“Dogs are meant to have the freedom to explore off-leash, but the challenge for their families is how to keep them safe. We have spent the past 3 years designing the Halo Collar to bring dogs the rules, boundaries and limitations they need to safely have greater freedom,” says Halo co-founder Cesar Millan. “It’s gratifying to have the D’Amelios not only want their own dogs to enjoy a more natural freedom given by the Halo Collar, but to bring that message to the world.”

The D’Amelio family brings far more than their impressive social reach and influence to the Halo partnership. They will work closely with the Halo team on opportunities to expand the Halo product line, collaborating with the development team to grow our product offerings.

“We are excited to bring the D’Amelios into the Halo family,” says co-founder and managing partner, Ken Ehrman. “The values of Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli are exactly what we strive for as a company. What started as a conversation over the love for our dogs, and a desire to keep them safe, led to discussing ways we could work together to keep every dog safe—and we know that with the D’Amelios as partners, we will reach many more families and give their dogs the ability to be safely off-leash in their yards or wherever they go.”

The pet tech industry has seen unparalleled growth over the last decade. Global pet product spending is up by a whopping 94% since 2011, and is projected to reach $10,720 million by 2026. This growth, coupled with the scary statistic that 10 million dogs are lost each year in the United States, make Halo, the market leader in pet tech, poised for continued growth.

“Like every other family that loves their dogs, we have always prioritized the health and well-being of every family member - dogs included!” says Heidi D’Amelio, mom of 2 children and 4 dogs. “After we got our dogs, we began researching the best products we needed to ensure their safety, we recognized that Halo Collar is the most advanced pet safety system available. The added benefit of the system is Cesar’s training, which is integrated into the system. It is helping us be involved on a more meaningful level with our dogs, so they are safer and happier.”

Halo by Cesar Millan and The D’Amelio family are excited to work together to further the company’s core mission; “No More Lost Dogs”.

About Halo

The Halo Collar is the newest smart system & dog safety must-have. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this smart system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far.

For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com

About the D’Amelio Family

The D’Amelio family, referred to as the “first family of TikTok” by The Guardian have quickly become digital phenomenons. The family social media megastars have a combined social following of over 300 million. The dynamic sister duo, 17-year-old Charli and 19-year-old Dixie are the most watched faces of their generation. Charli remains the number 1 most followed creator on TikTok and Dixie is currently the fastest growing creator on YouTube globally. Charli is an extensively trained competitive dancer which makes her one of the most captivating creators to watch, while Dixie is a model and singer who enjoys more of the fun, comedic side of content. With the overwhelming success of her first single “Be Happy” released last summer, Dixie earned the title of artist/singer. Together, the two are proud voices of their generation. Charli and Dixie are advocates against cyberbullying and have partnered with organizations such as UNICEF to raise awareness on the negative effects cyberbullying can have on young people. The sister duo are also the faces of several major brand campaigns for Morphe and Hollister. Their parents, Marc and Heidi, continue to encourage that they all use their platforms for good and to create positive change in the world. Marc leads by example, continuously shining light on causes that are important to the family, while balancing his professional career as an apparel entrepreneur and advisor in the sports industry. Full-time mom, Heidi, who previously pursued a career as a model, but now is an esteemed mother (who constantly oversees her family’s demanding schedules) continues to pursue her own passions in wellness, fitness and philanthropy. She continues to share this content with her 9M+ followers. With unwavering support from their parents, the D’Amelio sisters (and family as a whole) are poised to continue expanding their digital empire across various brands and mainstream media.