Tellius Partners With Looker to Deliver Faster AI-Powered Data Analytics

Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, today announced a partnership with Looker, a data platform for data teams and data consumers. Through the partnership, the Tellius platform can natively connect to Looker, allowing customers to discover insights at scale and explore their data with natural language based on Looker's unified metrics.

Data-driven organizations continue to struggle to track key performance metrics at a granular level, identify the factors that cause metrics to change, and determine how to best act on information presented in business intelligence dashboards. To help mitigate these challenges, Looker enables organizations to build their own data platforms and power analytics experiences from diverse sources, eliminating the complexity of data models. Similarly, Tellius gives business users, analysts, and data experts a fast, simplified, and collaborative way to discover insights assisted by AI, visualize enterprise data using natural language, and automate machine learning across all of their business data. Now, with the combined power of both platforms, companies have a new way to leverage AI and machine learning to dive into their Looker metrics and ask “what” and “why” questions of their data.

“The combination of Looker’s developer friendly data platform and Tellius’ insights capabilities makes for an easy, end-to-end analytics experience for all,” said Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO of Tellius. “Now, companies can extend the value of their Looker investment with a new way to make all of their data and key business metrics accessible for insights, search, and machine learning.”

The benefits of the new partnership include:

Extended Analytics Access – Organizations can unlock the potential of their Looker data with AI-powered insights and natural language search for non-technical users

Insights Across Data Sources – Users will be able to discover insights from a multitude of sources by applying the power of AI to answer complex “why” questions of data

Machine Learning for All – The platforms will curate data across all of an organization’s sources, visualize that data, and automatically apply machine learning with Tellius AutoML

Tellius for Looker is now available.

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company’s platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

To learn more, visit www.tellius.com.