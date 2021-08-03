Town Hall Hotel Selects Suite Of Agilysys Property Management, Point Of Sale, And Sales & Catering Management Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & WINDSOR, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Town Hall Hotel has selected Agilysys modern solutions for its premier London hotel including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Sales & Catering, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out, Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex for mobile POS.

Steeped in history and set in the heart of London’s vibrant East End, the award-winning Town Hall Hotel combines architectural splendour with cutting-edge design and a devotion to the pleasures of life. The hotel offers a range of stylish spacious bedrooms and spectacular suites, as well as a swimming pool, free Wi-Fi and fitness equipment. Located on the first floor of the hotel, Corner Room restaurant invites guests to an unforgettable dining experience in its airy light-filled surroundings. The daily-changing menus feature seasonal dishes drawing inspiration from the chef's love of approachable French cooking.

“When we realized it was time to replace our aging PMS, we looked for an experienced partner that we could trust when investing in a relationship, not just software, and who could offer us a comprehensive solution suite,” said Lizzy Kelk, General Manager at Town Hall Hotel. “With a modern tightly integrated suite of products that look smart and will help enable easy staff training, Agilysys understood our vision and offered continuing product innovation to grow with us and support our future plans for the hotel.”

The Agilysys integrated solution suite is expected to enable Town Hall Hotel to:

Streamline systems and processes

Simplify existing and new staff training

Take advantage of robust solution integrations

Provide a single view of the guest allowing staff to access guest preferences and itineraries at every interaction throughout the guest journey.

With a modern, easy to use interface and support for mobile devices, the solutions are expected to help staff spend more time focused on the guest, from check-in to fine dining, while efficiently managing hotel and catering operations.

“We are pleased to add Town Hall Hotel to our list of exclusive hotel customers,” said Ben Curtis, MD EMEA at Agilysys. “Agilysys’ comprehensive integrated yet modular set of solutions comes complete with open APIs that support easy integration not only among our own products but with 3rd party applications as well. This unique combination of tightly integrated end-to-end Agilysys hospitality products with API-based extensibility ensures streamlined implementations and continued rapid innovation. Agilysys will help Town Hall Hotel provide an exceptional guest experience while driving increased revenue and optimizing operational efficiencies.”

Agilysys Stay is a cloud-native SaaS, PMS that allows users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, Stay provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. Agilysys Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

Agilysys Sales & Catering is a cloud-native comprehensive sales & event management system that provides powerful tools to hotels, conference centers and resorts of all sizes. With a complete view of every group and event, as well as guests throughout their entire stay, the system fully exposes the value of each guest and group across meeting and shoulder dates. With an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface, the solution enables event planners and sales teams to more efficiently sell, manage and service their clients.

rGuest Express is a cloud-native solution that enables guests to check-in and check-out via a mobile device or lobby kiosk with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding. With rGuest Express, guests benefit from a streamlined experience, and the hotel enjoys reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.

InfoGenesis POS is a modern, award-winning, enterprise point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices off a single common code-base. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

IG Flex is Agilysys' POS mobility solution that offers full functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. IG Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

