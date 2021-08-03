Bidgely Brings Leading Perspectives on AI for Superior Utility Service to CS Week 2021

Bidgely, alongside customers like NV Energy and Southern California Gas, will demonstrate how to empower CSR teams through AI techniques that are proven to elevate customer satisfaction and engagement at CS Week 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely will be demonstrating the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and personalization for utilities again this year at the industry’s premier educational and customer service event CS Week 2021. Through informative sessions alongside customers like NV Energy and Southern California Gas (SoCalGas®), audiences will learn how to craft personalized, digital customer journeys; engage low-medium income (LMI) populations; and empower CSR teams through AI techniques that are proven to elevate customer satisfaction and engagement.

“Despite the many challenges facing the industry, progressive utilities are leaning into their digital transformation journeys. As a recognized leader in worldwide digital customer engagement, we are bringing the top stories from turning customer service into customer value to CS Week this year alongside our customers and partners - in-person and virtually,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Bidgely.

NV Energy & Bidgely at CS Week 2021, August 16-19 in Tampa, Fla.

Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta will join Adam Grant, manager of demand side management program delivery at NV Energy, for the CS Week presentation AI in Utilities: A Customer-Centric Approach to Energy Management. The presentation will outline how NV Energy successfully implemented a wide-range of AI-informed solutions to better connect with customers, deliver programs more successfully and realize gains across operations areas, including personalized customer care co-browsing. At the event, visit Bidgely in Meeting Room #446 or Bidgely can also be found in the Salesforce theater. To book a meeting with the team at CS Week, visit go.bidgely.com/csweek2021.

SoCalGas & Bidgely at CS Week Virtual Touch, September 13-17

As part of CS Week Virtual Touch, Dr. Maria Liza Legaspi, energy management supervisor at SoCalGas, and Bidgely Strategy and Growth Manager Pauline Marcou will broadcast their discussion Achieving Behavioral EE with Medium Consumption Customers. The session will look at how SoCalGas used artificial intelligence and a digital-first platform to expand its behavioral energy efficiency approach to medium consumption customers. By delivering more inclusive and intelligent communications, SoCalGas provided greater numbers of more diverse customers with a superior level of service, insight and personalized support - resulting in over 360,000 therms saved as well as a 50 percent open rate and 81 percent “Like” rating on digital communications.

Bidgely Engage Virtual 2021: FutureReady

In Bidgely’s commitment to furthering industry dialogue around how utilities can leverage customer-centric AI to better achieve their goals, Bidgely is once again hosting its premier energy AI event Engage Virtual. This year’s conference focuses on how leading utilities are taking an analytics-driven approach to balancing immediate business outcomes (CX, DSM, etc.) alongside larger goals, such as net-zero targets, customer relationships and modernization. Join us virtually on October 5-8, 2021 for three short days of high impact sessions, followed by a day of hands-on demos illustrating AI in action. Hear from utility executives and industry leaders from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, Pepco, APS, ConEdison, PSEG-LI, SECC, Guidehouse Insights and more.

