“Before IT Happened” Podcast Expands to WDJY FM, WTTA FM and TALK10 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Before IT Happened,” a weekly podcast that showcases the visionaries and the ideas that are changing our future, has been added to the lineups of WDJY FM, a 24-hour talk radio station based in Atlanta, Georgia; WTTA FM, broadcast in Campbell County, Kentucky, Highland Heights, Alexandria, and Bellevue; and internet radio station TALK10 FM. Hosted by award-winning storyteller and founder of LMGPR, Donna Loughlin, Before IT Happened will air Monday-Friday at noon PT/3 p.m. ET following “Building the Future with Kevin Horek” beginning the week of August 2, 2021.

“Before IT Happened has been a great success right out of the gate and I am very excited to join the lineups of these radio stations and share the stories of our visionary guests,” said Donna Loughlin, host of Before IT Happened. “Our time slot following ‘Building the Future with Kevin Horek’ is a great one-two punch as we have collaborated over the years and share a passion for innovation.”

Before IT Happened features a variety of innovators and futurists across industries whose cutting-edge products and ideas are impacting the world around us. Previous guests including Author Donald Burlock, Jr. have leveraged the podcast to expand their reach.

“Before IT Happened gave me the additional exposure I needed to push my book to the Top 100 of the Industrial and Product Design category on Amazon after being a guest on the show,” said Donald Burlock, Jr., author, Superhuman By Design.

Upcoming Before IT Happened guests include Pam Greyer – The NASA Lady, Chef Tyler Florence, Reviver Auto Founder Neville Boston, winemaker and sustainability expert Carlo Mondavi, Rezvani Motors Founder Ferris Rezvani, AI authority Dr. Eric Daimler, Andy Lowery, co-founder, Realwear, brothers Komal and Anoop Choong, co-founders, Zohr and many more.

In addition to WDJY FM, WTTA FM and TALK10 FM, Before IT Happened is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Stitcher, and Audible. To subscribe and listen to Before IT Happened, visit www.beforeithappened.com.

About Before IT Happened

Before IT Happened is a show about visionaries and the moments, events, and realizations that inspired them to change our lives for the better. Hosted by award-winning storyteller and LMGPR Founder Donna Loughlin, this podcast takes you on a journey with the innovators who imagined—and are still imagining—the future. From AI to transportation and just about anything you can put in your home, office or pocket, hear from futurists themselves as they tell their stories of how they brought their visions to life. For more information on Before IT Happened, visit www.beforeithappened.com.