Bakkt Partners with Quiznos Restaurants to launch Pay with Bitcoin Pilot In-Store

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), the digital asset marketplace behind the Bakkt App, announced a partnership with Quiznos, a national quick service restaurant (QSR), to launch its first physical location pilot enabling Quiznos customers to pay with bitcoin at select locations. The pilot will be available at select Quiznos locations across the Denver market, including the high-traffic Denver airport location, starting in mid-August.

“This is an exciting tentpole moment for us as we connect the next generation of customer experiences to the digital economy,” said Sheela Zemlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Bakkt. “Through this partnership, we are introducing unique experiences to Quiznos customers by enabling them to take advantage of new ways to interact with digital assets and bringing bitcoin utility to the mainstream consumer market. We will closely watch how this pilot performs, with the potential to expand the partnership to additional Quiznos locations across the country.”

“Partnering with an innovative platform such as Bakkt is appealing to us for a number of reasons, primarily because it allows us to accept bitcoin directly at the point of sale as part of a quick and seamless transaction,” said Mark Lohmann, President of REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos and other national QSR chains. “As we continue our digital transformation journey and respond to mobile and millennial consumer demand for alternative and cryptocurrency payment options, we are excited to offer yet another accessible way for customers to buy a meal, in this case, through the Bakkt digital asset wallet.”

To begin the roll out, select Quiznos locations in the Denver market will pioneer a new and innovative payment method for customers to purchase their next meal with bitcoin using the Bakkt App. Customers who download the Bakkt App, buy bitcoin and use it to purchase their next Quiznos meal will receive $15 worth of bitcoin as a reward. Bakkt continues to expand its partner ecosystem to make digital assets as liquid as fiat currency, and the company continues to find new and innovative ways to establish cryptocurrency as a simple payment option in the daily lives of consumers. Through a partnership with Bakkt, merchants and franchisees have the opportunity to accept bitcoin payments from consumers while still benefiting from a cash-settled experience.

With the ability to use bitcoin as a form of payment, convert it to gift cards, cash, or use it in other ways in combination with loyalty and rewards points on the platform, Bakkt is empowering and strengthening its growing partner network to tap into the great opportunities for customer engagement. Bakkt aims to help partners facilitate new customer experiences by leveraging emerging digital solutions that delivers a frictionless customer journey while also providing more choice and flexibility.

To download the Bakkt App, visit the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Bakkt:

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App, amplifies consumer spending, reduces payment costs, and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., with additional backing from Microsoft M12 Ventures and Galaxy Digital, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/

About Quiznos

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today's busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world's premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich. Quiznos restaurants offer creative, chef-inspired sandwiches, subs and salads using premium ingredients. Rewarding fans through Quiznos loyalty app, Toasty Points, guests can earn and redeem points for free Quiznos menu items at participating locations. For more information, please visit quiznos.com/toastypoints or www.quiznos.com, connect with Quiznos on Facebook or follow on Twitter or Instagram.