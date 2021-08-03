ViacomCBS Announces Comprehensive Distribution Agreements with Cox Communications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced multi-year distribution agreements with Cox Communications to continue delivering leading content from ViacomCBS’ extensive portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks, including BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, SHOWTIME®, Smithsonian Channel, Telefe, TV Land and VH1. The deal also includes retransmission consent of CBS broadcast stations in Los Angeles.

In addition to renewed carriage of ViacomCBS content, the deal will also offer Cox subscribers expanded access to ViacomCBS’ collection of streaming services, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME® OTT and Pluto TV.

“ We are pleased to have reached significant agreements with Cox that offer our best-in-class entertainment across broadcast, cable and streaming on behalf of subscribers,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “ Cox has been a valued partner for years and we look forward to working together to continuously serve millions of households through our long-standing partnership.”

Financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

